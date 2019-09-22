Emmys Glam Time! See How All the Stars Are Getting Ready for TV's Biggest Night

The Emmy Awards are here!

As the official kickoff to awards season, the Emmys always bring out some of the biggest style moments of the year. But before the red carpet fills with television’s hottest actors and actresses, stars tap their go-to stylists, makeup artists, hair stylists, manicurists and more as they get primped and pampered for the show. The best part of glam time? Sharing a fun behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to get red carpet ready on social media. Read on to see how everyone from Tracee Ellis Ross to Kim Kardashian is getting prepped for TV’s biggest night.

Tracee Ellis Ross

“SUNDAY MORNING PREP W/ BLUE BALLS,” the Black-ish actress said on Instagram (and no, they’re not what you think). Tracee Ellis Ross’ makeup artist Vera Steimberg smoothed her skin with circular roller balls to promote blood flow and plump her complexion.

“thank you @makeupbyvera7 for rubbing them so gently on my face, and @naivashaintlfor this gravity-defying hair,” Ross joked in the caption.

Niecy Nash

Image zoom Benjamin Lozovsky

An Emmys dress fitting with Niecy Nash and designer Christian Siriano wouldn’t be complete without some wine. The duo’s drink of choice: a white from Sterling Vineyards.

Laverne Cox

Image zoom Laverne Cox/Instagram

“I’m not going on the red carpet like this,” the Orange Is the New Black star said as she snapped a selfie wearing Patchology Eye Gels before getting her makeup done.

Kim Kardashian West

Although Kim Kardashian West’s longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic didn’t reveal whose makeup he’s doing, the reality star has been dropping social media hints about attending the Emmys and she’d likely turn to her pro.

“I’m not wearing white this year,” Kardashian West wrote on Instagram with a photo of her at the Emmys in 2009.

Dedivanovic said he is “so excited for the Emmys today!” as he snapped a photo of multiple Tatcha products (including The Silk Canvas Primer, The Silk Peony Eye Cream and The Water Cream) that he’s using on the star. “Prepping skin with @tatcha,” he added.

Kelly Osbourne

After rocking a pale gray-lilac hue, Kelly Osbourne showed off a darker shade of lavender that she dyed before the Emmys.

“#SneakPeak at my hair and makeup for the #emmys today. What do you guys think? 💜💜💜,” Osbourne said.

Bethenny Frankel

Image zoom Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

The former Real Housewives of New York star showed off her glam hair, makeup and accessories (including a crystal-encrusted circular clutch!) before heading to the red carpet.

Brad Goreski

Image zoom Brad Goreski/Instagram

The day before the Emmys, stylist Brad Goreski paid celeb-beloved esthetician Joanna Vargas a visit to get a microcurrent facial, which he calls his “go to” plumping and tightening treatment before red carpets.

Image zoom Brad Goreski/Instagram

Then while his hairstylist Sacha Quarles styled Goreski’s hair, he used luxurious 111 Skin Black Diamond Eye Masks.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.