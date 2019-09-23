Sophie Turner served up a seriously stylish look for the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Turner, 23, who is nominated in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her role in Game of Thrones, hit the red carpet at the Emmys wearing a blush Louis Vuitton gown with a structured bodice, slit up the front and belted waist. She paired the feminine design with a diamond statement collar necklace and strappy chrome stilettos.

To pull the romantic look together, the GoT star pulled her hair into a playful half-up ponytail with the rest of her hair falling down on her back and kept her makeup soft and natural.

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

The actress, who first wed Joe Jonas, 30, in Las Vegas on May 1 and again in another ceremony on June 29, is without her husband at the award show, as he’s performing alongside brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas for the Jonas Brothers Happiness Beings reunion tour Sunday night in Kansas City.

Although Jonas couldn’t join Turner, he did share a heartfelt message for the Emmy nominee on his Instagram Story.

“I am so proud of you. You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you,” the Jonas Brother wrote.

Image zoom Sophie Turner/Instagram

Turner reposted the sweet message on her own Instagram Story and replied, “I love you bubba!”

Tune in to People and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on PeopleTV, PEOPLE.com and EW.com.

Game of Thrones made new record for the most nominations for a series at this year’s Emmy Awards. The hit HBO series already boasts 260 Emmys and had been nominated over 700 times since it premiered in 2011.

This year, GoT netted 32 Emmy Award nominations for its eighth and final season, including outstanding drama series, Kit Harington for best actor, Emilia Clarke for best actress, four best supporting actress nods (including Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey and Maisie Williams, in addition to Turner) and a trio of best supporting actor contenders (Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage).

When the final episode of GoT aired in May, Turner celebrated the series by sharing an epic behind-the-scenes photo from their final day of shooting.

In the photo, the three stark siblings — Arya Stark (Williams), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Sansa Stark (Turner) — are seen sitting by one another at the meeting of all the great houses in Westeros.

“The pack survives,” Turner captioned the shot, giving a nod to the ending.

As GoT fans now know, the Stark pack did survive the series finale, with Turner’s character ultimately ruling the North as an independent state.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.