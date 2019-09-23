Robin Wright Wows in Sexy Grecian-Inspired Dress on the Emmys Red Carpet

The actress is nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in House of Cards

By Colleen Kratofil
September 22, 2019 08:55 PM

Robin Wright brought Grecian goddess vibes to the 2019 Emmys red carpet.

The House of Cards actress, 53, sent heads turning in her plunging, pleated Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown. The dress featured a high slit and braided black belt at the waist. She kept the vibe going with her beauty look, wearing braids with soft makeup.

Wright’s nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the political drama for the sixth time and she’s up against a slew of heavy hitters. Other nominees include Emilia Clarke for Game of Thrones, Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Viola Davis for How to Get Away with Murder, Laura Linney for Ozark, Mandy Moore for This Is Us and Sandra Oh for Killing Eve.

For her big night, she walked the carpet solo, without her French husband, Saint Laurent VIP relations manager Clement Giraudet, by her side.

Jean Catuffe/Getty

The two tied the knot last August in a “very intimate and low-key” ceremony in France, a source told PEOPLE. “Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production.” And they’ve kept a relatively low profile ever since.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

She previously brought her model daughter, Dylan Penn, whose father is actor Sean Penn, to the 2017 Emmy Awards, when she rocked a strapless curve-hugging black Mugler gown.

  • Tune in to People and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on PeopleTVPEOPLE.com and EW.com.

Wright also turned heads for her fashion choices at the 2019 SAG Awards when she brought the drama in a plunging halter gunmetal gown with sexy high slit.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

