The Hottest Trends on the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

Pink and Red
Could it be Cupid at work? Tons of stars fell for the night’s most popular color combo, which was bright, feminine and totally unexpected. Stars including Susan Kelechi Watson (in Badgley Mischka), Marisa Tomei (in Ralph & Russo Couture), Taraji P. Henson (in Vera Wang Collection) and Mandy Moore (in custom Brandon Maxwell) all stunned in bubble-gum pink and fire-engine red gowns on the carpet.
Colorful Tuxedo Jackets
The guys weren’t content to let the ladies take the spotlight, showing up in extra-noteworthy numbers ranging from a velvet salmon dinner jacket on James Van Der Beek to a metallic gold topper on GoT star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau to a red look on Sterling K. Brown, a sand-colored velvet design on Milo Ventimiglia and a rich blue on Sam Richardson.
Oversize Bows
Go big or go home! Dascha Polanco (in Christian Siriano), Laverne Cox (in Monsoori), Janet Mock (in Valentino Couture) and Zoe Kazan were all tied up in a major way.
Black and White
The classic combo got a 2019 update thanks to these stars who styled it in unexpected ways. Catherine O’Hara channeled her Schitt’s Creek character Moira Rose in a custom Greta Constantine gown, Viola Davis went full-on glam in a custom Alberta Ferretti gown, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown traded in his sequin bomber jacket for a chic black sheer cape, Robin Wright went for a Grecian-inspired Saint Laurent gown and Kerry Washington skipped the gown altogether for a pair of black sequin pants and white button-down by Alexandre Vauthier.
Bare Backs
They’re bringing sexy… backs! Kristen Bell (in Dior Haute Couture), Rachel Brosnahan (wearing Elie Saab), Kathryn Newton (in Ralph Lauren Collection) and Zendaya (in Vera Wang Collection) wore gowns that dazzled from all angles.
Fancy Florals
Whether sweet or statement-making, the carpet was in bloom with floral print gowns. Kendall Jenner (in Richard Quinn over a Vex turtleneck), Michelle Williams (in Louise Vuitton), Anna Chlumsky (in J. Mendel) and Lena Headey (in Brock Collection) brought the romance in their designs.
Blue Sequins
Annie Murphy, Aya Cash and Rachel Brosnahan (in Elie Saab) brought the moody sparkles to the Emmys red carpet.