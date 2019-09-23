The Hottest Trends on the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

The classic combo got a 2019 update thanks to these stars who styled it in unexpected ways. Catherine O’Hara channeled her Schitt’s Creek character Moira Rose in a custom Greta Constantine gown, Viola Davis went full-on glam in a custom Alberta Ferretti gown, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown traded in his sequin bomber jacket for a chic black sheer cape, Robin Wright went for a Grecian-inspired Saint Laurent gown and Kerry Washington skipped the gown altogether for a pair of black sequin pants and white button-down by Alexandre Vauthier.