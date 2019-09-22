Mandy Moore's Color-Block Brandon Maxwell Emmys Gown Needs to Be Seen from All Angles

A lot has happened in Mandy Moore‘s life since last year’s Emmy Awards. She married Taylor Goldsmith, the frontman for the indie-rock band Dawes. She released her first single in 10 years. And she nabbed her first-ever Emmy Award nomination for her role as matriarch Rebecca Pearson on NBC’s hit family drama This Is Us. So it’s no surprise she came to slay at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

As soon as she stepped on the Emmy Awards red carpet, Moore was a winner in the Best Dressed category.

The actress, 35, wore a custom color-block Brandon Maxwell gown featuring an off-the-shoulder hot pink bodice and body-skimming red skirt with a high slit. She styled the design with Forevermark jewelry and red satin sandals – all a collaboration with stylist Cristina Ehrlich, who helped craft her look.

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

“I’m feeling amazing — [and] a little sweaty,” Moore shared on the red carpet. “I don’t think people realize it’s 95 degrees and everyone is schvitzing and trying to look glamorous!”

RELATED: This Is Us Cast Teases What’s to Come in Season 4: Her, a Breakup, Baby Jack & 3 Big Moves

As for her hair and beauty moment, Moore turned to her fairy glam-mothers, hairstylist Ashley Streicher, makeup artist Jenn Streicher and brow guru Kristie Streicher (yes, they’re sisters!), who created a old Hollywood vibe on the star.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Releases First Single in 10 Years — Watch the Video for ‘When I Wasn’t Watching’

While Moore posed solo on the carpet, her new husband has been supporting her all weekend at Emmy related events. Moore shared a photo of her “handsome date” on Instagram Sunday, showing the couple dressed to impress (a navy corduroy suit on him and a one-shoulder animal print Giuseppe di Morabito design on her) as they prepared to his the party circuit.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Reveals Surprising Facts About Her This Is Us Costars: ‘We’re One Big Goofy Family’

“I feel very, very lucky,” Moore told People in 2016 of meeting Goldsmith a year after her painful split from ex-husband Ryan Adams. “My relationship has been this incredible, nourishing, beautiful experience in my life. He’s changed me. And I feel like this is where I belong.”

Tune in to People and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on PeopleTV, PEOPLE.com and EW.com.

And her professional life is just as exciting as her personal life.

“I love everybody. We’re one big, goofy family,” Moore, 35, recently told PEOPLE of working with the cast and crew behind NBC’s era-jumping family hit This Is Us.

Season 4 of This Is Us premieres Sept. 24 on NBC.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.