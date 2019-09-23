Mom’s night out!

Kristen Bell just arrived at the 2019 Emmy Awards looking — and feeling — white hot in a Dior gown.

“The humidity is off the charts here,” the actress, 39, told PEOPLE Now on the red carpet. “I think it’s exacerbated by the bodies.”

“I really feel like we’re not giving the men enough credit, ‘cause they’re all in suits,” she added. “At least I can air everything out.”

Although she missed out on individual nomination this year, Bell’s The Good Place is up for overall Best Comedy and her friend and co-star on the NBC series, Ted Danson, is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy.

This isn’t the first time Bell’s walked the Emmy Awards red carpet without Shepard — her comedian husband hasn’t attended television’s biggest night in several years.

At the 2016 Emmys, Bell explained Shepard’s absence to Entertainment Tonight.

“He doesn’t like dressing up, so he’s much more comfortable in his cut-off jeans and his tank top at home with the kids,” she told the outlet.

But that doesn’t mean he’s not supportive of his wife, with whom he shares son Lincoln, 6, and daughter Delta, 4.

Last year, Bell became the first-ever host of the the Screen Actors Guild Awards — and Shepard helped her prepare for the big night.

“He doesn’t really give out pointers or advice so much as he gives out unending support, which is very nice,” the Veronica Mars Star told PEOPLE.

She adds that living with a writer is “very helpful” because “you can sort of whisper things in their ear as they’re falling asleep.”

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.