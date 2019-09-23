Kim Kardashian may be known for her trendsetting outfits and glam beauty looks, but when she’s with her kids and husband Kanye West in Wyoming, her look is very low-key.

“Wyoming is amazing,” Kardashian West, 38, said in an interview with E! on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards in L.A., which she attended with sister Kendall Jenner “There was a Sunday Service there this morning and I was trying to figure out how I get on a place and come back and be here, but I couldn’t figure it out.”

Image zoom Emilio Flores/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added: “It is just so chill [there] and you can just do absolutely nothing. I bring no makeup and just my sweats and hang out.”

Though Kardashian West’s rapper husband recently purchased a sprawling ranch in Wyoming, the reality star doesn’t plan on moving there full-time with daughters North West, 6, and Chicago West, 19 months, and sons Saint West, 3½ and Psalm West, 4 months.

“Kim is definitely not moving and living full-time in Wyoming right now. Kim likes visiting Wyoming, but she sees it more like a vacation place,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s very quiet and private.”

The source added: “Every time they go, they enjoy it. But they are usually comfortable in luxury housing. The ranch only has simple housing. It’s mostly cabins with no amenities at all. Kim just isn’t a fan of the cabins.”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show earlier this month, Kardashian West said she envisions spending summers and weekends in the Midwest.

“I love L.A., so I envision summers, I envision some weekends [in Wyoming],” she told Jimmy Fallon. “But yeah, we love it. It’s like, the prettiest place you’ve seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.”

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.