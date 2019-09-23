Kendall Jenner Goes Back to Brunette as She Attends First Emmys with Sister Kim Kardashian

Image zoom Emilio Flores/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

If you’re not keeping up with the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are bound to grab your attention. Kim Kardashian West joined sister Kendall Jenner at this year’s Emmys, and the duo definitely brought their signature style to the carpet.

After debuting a blonde hue on the Burberry runway last week, Kendall returned to her signature brunette shade on the Emmys red carpet. She styled her hair in a chic top knot to complement her dramatic Richard Quinn gown, which featured a black latex turtleneck top worn underneath a strapless floral gown.

For her part, Kim wore a sleek black Vivienne Westwood corset gown and layered necklaces including a diamond cross. And she kept true to her word: prior to the carpet, Kim shared on her Instagram story that she would not be wearing white to this year’s Emmys as she’s done in years past.

While Kim has graced the Emmys red carpet twice before – with then-pregnant sister Kourtney Kardashian in 2009 and with her mom Kris Jenner in 2010 – this year marks the first time Kendall has attended TV’s biggest night.

The sisters are at the show to present the reality category during the broadcast. When Keeping Up with the Kardashians first premiered in 2007, there was no reality category.

“I was just looking back at footage and I came in 2009 and sang this little bit about reality shows with Jimmy Fallon when he hosted and it was super embarrassing,” Kim shared with Giuliana Rancic on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet.

When KUWTK first aired, Kendall was still in grade school.

“A lot of the kids weren’t even watching it. But I do remember having a very positive association with it. My friends weren’t weird about it. They weren’t mean,” she said. “It was actually okay. It didn’t change my life as much as you would have thought it would. Everyone was super cool. It felt normal in a way.”



Seeing the sisters in a joint appearance has become an increasingly rare occurrence, as they’re all busy pursuing their own careers. Kendall’s Emmys appearance comes hot on the heels of her Milan Fashion Month appearances, where she walked the runway for Versace and Fendi.

And Kim is busy juggling life as a mom of four, her various businesses (KKW beauty and SKIMS shapewear) and studying for her law exams.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.