There were many unforgettable moments from the 2019 Emmy Awards, but Gwyneth Paltrow’s walk was one to remember!

The Goop mogul, 46, attended the Emmy Awards to support her producer husband, Brad Falchuk, (whose show Pose was nominated for Best Drama Series) and present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (which went to Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer). But Paltrow is now making headlines herself thanks to her entrance onto the Emmys stage.

Paltrow wore a vintage 1963 Valentino Haute Couture gown, featuring a sheer black top and sleeves that extended into floor-length feathery appliqués, with a white metallic column skirt. As Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” played in the background when she walked on stage to present, the actress held up her silk dress and carefully took small, dainty steps towards the microphone to work with the snug design of her skirt.

After Paltrow stepped up to the stage, the internet pointed out the sluggish pace of her walk and social media users had some very strong opinions.

One Twitter user called Paltrow’s walk the “best performance of the night,” while other users related to the pace, “Going from my bed to my fridge wrapped up in the comforter.”

Other fans believe The Politician actress should have chosen a more comfortable dress, including Them’s Editor at Large, who wrote, “Gwyneth Paltrow in this damn dress that she can barely walk in.”

But once Paltrow made it to the microphone, she presented with ease.

Paltrow’s walk wasn’t the only memorable part of her night. The actress made a rare appearance with her husband Falchuk on the carpet. After meeting on the set of Glee in 2010, which Falchuck co-created and Paltrow guest-starred, the couple finally tied the knot last year. The Goop founder also announced last month that she and Falchuck will be moving in together after a year of marriage.

While Falchuk’s show Pose did not win Best Drama Series, he supported his wife in the audience as she (slowly) walked onto the stage.