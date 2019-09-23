Emilia Clarke Thanks Jennifer Lopez for Inspiring Her Sultry Emmys 2019 'Lewk': 'This Chick On Fyre'

Emilia Clarke is taking a page out of Jennifer Lopez‘s stylebook.

The Game of Thrones actress, 32, emulated Lopez, 50, for her Emmy Awards look – and she thanked the superstar for the inspiration in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

“@emmys2019 WE BE ROLLLLLIN! @jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk. 💁‍♀️,” Clarke wrote in the caption.

She added, “I am one lucky lady to have the best glam squad ever invented… @jennychohair @jilliandempsey @petraflannery @jennahipp YOU HAVE LIT THIS CHICK ON FYRE! 🔥thank you thank you thank you! #motherofdragonstakesafinalgoodbye #mighthaveneededadragontogetmethereontime 🤢

#iplanonseeingtomorrowssunrise #🍾 #✌️ #😂 #❤️.”

Clarke, who wrapped up the final season of Game of Thrones earlier this year, wore her hair straight down while wearing a dark blue Valentino dress.

The actress is nominated for lead actress in a drama series.

Apart from being a style icon for her fellow actresses, this has been a big year for Lopez, who currently stars in the hit film Hustlers.

Lopez, who is receiving Oscar buzz for the role of a stripper-turned-con artist, turned heads earlier this week when she hit the Versace runway wearing an even sexier version of her iconic jungle-print dress, 20 years after she wore it to the Grammys.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Dazzles at ‘Hustlers’ Premiere & Sparks a Conversation About Double Standards

The mother of two strutted her stuff in the super-revealing gown at the brand’s 2020 fashion show in Milan, Italy, which earned her a standing ovation.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the jungle print, the team at Versace revived the resort-inspired pattern in its original, tropical green color palette. And the brand’s mastermind Donatella Versace joined Lopez on the catwalk for her final bow.

In a recent video for her YouTube channel, Lopez reflected on the impact the dress had when she first hit the carpet at the 2000 Grammys.

“All of a sudden you start hearing a little murmur. I’m thinking, it’s the Grammys. It has to be somebody famous behind us,” she laughs remembering stepping out of her car. “It was a frenzy. The flashes started going in a way that it’s not usually. There was an extra kinetic energy there. I was like what the hell is going on? I had no idea it was about this dress.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez’s Best Date Night Looks with Alex Rodriguez

After the carpet, she ran backstage to present the first award of the evening with David Duchovny. “Me totally unsuspecting, walk out and as I walk out my dress, the wind hits it. It blows open slightly, so now I am like bare here and bare here! All of a sudden, again, a slow murmur and everybody starts clapping. We get an ovation for just standing there!” she added. “In that moment, that dress became something that people still reference.”

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.