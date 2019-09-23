Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Looks on the 2019 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Stars kicked off awards season in style at the 2019 Emmy Awards. There were hot trends (red and pink!), gorgeous glam moments and jaw-dropping accessories. Below, PeopleStyle editors share who’s topping their best dressed list.

Zendaya in Vera Wang

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: There’s a reason PEOPLE named Zendaya this year’s millennial muse. Her fashion impact is huge. Within seconds of the Euphoria star stepping out onto the red carpet, the Internet erupted with fireball emojis and prayer hands for the actress, who selected a stunning custom Vera Wang one shoulder, emerald gown featuring a sheer bodice with a sweetheart neckline and hip-high slit up one side. And I’m here for all the Zendaya hype. Many fan Twitter fans even likened her Emmys ensemble to the iconic D.C. Comics character, Poison Ivy. She knows how to have fun with fashion, and always strikes a balance between effortless and elegant.

Mandy Moore in Brandon Maxwell

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: I love Mandy Moore’s look so much that I declared her my best dressed before many other A-listers had even arrived. Her Brandon Maxwell design stood out from the other red and pink gowns (how did that happen?!) thanks to the sexy off-the-shoulder neckline, dramatic sleeves and cool cummerbund skirt. Styled with voluminous hair and dazzling diamonds, the overall effect was very “Dynasty reboot.”

Kerry Washington in Alexandre Vauthier

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: In a sea of pink and red dresses, it was a pleasant surprise to see the actress arrive in her cool Alexandre Vauthier get-up. She chose a white tuxedo blouse and black sequin pant from the Fall 2019 Couture collection, which still managed to look red carpet-appropriate for the award show thanks to that high collar, unbuttoned front and high-shine sequins. While many opted for ruffled, voluminous ball gowns, or sleek suits, it was so nice to see her take an avant garde risk with something completely unexpected.

Kim Kardashian West in Vivienne Westwood

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: While Kim Kardashian West’s known to turn heads in barely-there mini dresses and skimpy cut-out gowns, I was surprised — yet pleased — to see her in a toned down black corset gown that still had her signature curves on display. And despite swearing off jewelry after getting robbed at gunpoint in Paris nearly three years ago, I love that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star broke her rule to wear three layered diamond necklaces, including two chunky chains and one cross, to the awards show red carpet. Her soft glam waves and makeup were the perfect complement to her elegant Vivienne Westwood dress.

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: Michelle Williams’ win was deserved and her speech was incredible – so it was just the icing on the cake that she looked fabulous while standing at that podium. Though she didn’t stray far from her preferred red carpet formula (Louis Vuitton dress in a simple silhouette with very minimal adornment) she did make a few tweaks that made her look one of my favorite in recent memory. The colors and beading on her custom-embroidered gown were rich and glamorous, the fit was impeccable and her hair was styled to perfection, making her a winner in more ways than one.

