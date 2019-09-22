Bethenny Frankel Wears a Dress from Her Own Closet to the Emmys: 'I'm Not Acting Like I Belong'

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bethenny Frankle has never been more relatable — the Real Housewives of New York City star just revealed she wore her own dress to the 2019 Emmy Awards.

“This is from my closet,” she told PEOPLE Now hosts Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke. “I am here. I am not acting like I belong. I am acting like it’s my first time and I am so excited.”

Frankel went on to hilariously explain why she bucked Hollywood award show tradition by wearing her own gown: “I’m not a borrower, I’m a buyer,” she said. “It’d be like sleeping with Ryan Gosling and having to give him back, I don’t like to test drive things.”

The reality star’s solo appearance on the red carpet comes just days after she celebrated her one-year dating anniversary with boyfriend Paul Bernon.

“Having such a supportive and loving partner makes me a better person & inspires me to achieve the impossible,” the Skinny Girl mogul captioned an Instagram post earlier this month.

In the photo, Frankel and Bernon are seen smiling while sitting on the edge of a boat.

She added: “Happy Anniversary! I love you and thank you for the most beautiful year!”

Frankel also posted a selfie of the couple to her Instagram Story, writing, “One year anniversary,” with a heart emoji.

The Bravo star, 48, has been dating Bernon, a real estate developer and film producer, since last fall. The relationship became Instagram-official in December when Frankel shared two photos of the couple celebrating Christmas together in the Dominican Republic.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April, Frankel raved about the relationship, saying she was “a lucky gal” and that “things between us are really nice.”

Earlier that month, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Frankel called her “incredible” boyfriend “a beautiful human being inside and out.”

