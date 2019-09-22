The Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Emmys

Mandy Moore
wears a custom Brandon Maxwell off-the-shoulder gown with a pink ruched V-neck top and red skirt with thigh-high slit, which she paired with red sandals, Forevermark jewels and romantic waves.
Zendaya
brings mermaid vibes in her emerald green Vera Wang Collection gown featuring a sheer corset bodice with wrap skirt with high slit, which she paired with matching green Brian Atwood heels and diamond jewels.
Kim Kardashian West
in a sleek black Vivienne Westwood corset gown and layered necklaces including a diamond cross.
Kerry Washington
shakes up the carpet in a collared white button-down with shimmery high-waisted pants (both by Alexandre Vauthier) and platform Christian Louboutin heels.
Sophie Turner
in a powder pink Louis Vuitton satin gown, paired with a Louis Vuitton necklace made of 640 diamonds and 305 baguette cut diamonds that took over 1,175 to create!
Phoebe Waller Bridge
has a princess moment in a V-neck Monique Lhuillier embellished A-line gown with tulle skirt.
Michelle Williams
in an embroidered Louis Vuitton gown with sweetheart-style neckline.
Milo Ventimiglia
suits up in a gray velvet Brunello Cucinelli tux with black lapel, black bow tie and black pants, plus Montblanc cufflinks.
Naomi Watts
in a Dior Haute Couture bustier-style gown with a layered, mesh full skirt.
Kendall Jenner
returns to her brunette strands on the carpet in her Richard Quinn look fearturing a black latex turtleneck top worn underneath a strapless floral-print gown.
Robin Wright
wears a white plunging Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown with braided black belt and braided hairstyle.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
looks statuesque in her hot pink asymmetrical gown with sheer cape.
Mahershala Ali
arrives in a custom green jacquard Ermenegildo Zegna XXX suit with round-frame Oliver Peoples The Row sunglasses.
Kristen Bell
in a multicolored sleeveless A-line Dior dress with beaded cutout bodice and full skirt.
Angela Bassett
sets fire to the carpet in her strapless red top with cascading cape, paired with matching wide-leg pants by Antonio Grimaldi Couture and David Webb jewels.
Taraji P. Henson
in a plunging red and pink Vera Wang Collection dress with a ruched cape and sheer skirt overlay.
Billy Porter
brings the drama (just like he said he would!) in a custom dinner jacket and trousers with crystal pinstripe embroidery, a black satin shirt and silk fringed scarf from Michael Kors Collection, with a Stephen Jones Millinery bejeweled hat and platform heels.
Emilia Clarke
wears a plunging Valentino Haute Couture navy gown with bow accent at the wait, with David Webb earrings and ring.
Antoni Porowski
goes classic in a Ralph Lauren Purple Label double-breasted cream dinner jacket and tuxedo pant with an Omega watch.
Regina King
goes bold in a bright teal blue Jason Wu halter gown with pleated skirt, plus Irene Neuwirth Jewelry and silver Christian Louboutin pumps.
Sandra Oh
wears a romantic off-the-shoulder pink Zac Posen gown with statement earrings.
Busy Philipps
chooses a sunny yellow Lela Rose A-line gown with flounce hem.
Marisa Tomei
follows the biggest trend of the night in a red and pink asymmetrical Ralph & Russo Couture gown with draped bow, sash and high slit.
Christina Applegate
opts for a sheer gray Vera Wang Collection gown with high ruffled neckline.
Laverne Cox
goes big on the carpet in a voluminous Monsoori ball gown with structral appliqué on the shoulder with a tiered, tulle full skirt, which she paired with a customized Edie Parker clutch with “Oct. 8, Title VII Supreme Court” written on it to shed light on the case.
Rachel Brosnahan
in a shimmery deep blue Elie Saab sequin gown, with Jimmy Choo sandals and Ana Khouri jewels.
Melanie Liburd
switches things up in a strapless tulle ruffled top paired with black pants with buttoned peplum and a white tulle cape by Azzi & Osta.
Catherine O’Hara
channels her Schitt’s Creek character in a custom black and white long-sleeve column gown by Greta Constantine.
Daniel Levy
looks dapper in a brown double-breasted tuxedo with black lapel and Cartier accessories.
Indya Moore
shows some skin in their white gown with corset-style bodice, draped skirt with two high side slits, paired with gold sandals and necklace.
Amy Poehler
shines in a gold wide-leg Greta Constantine jumpsuit with an un-done tie.
Annie Murphy
sparkles in a shimmery midnight blue gown with plunging neckline and ruched shoulders, plus Chopard jewels.
Halsey
dons an ombré pink and purple scaled strapless ball gown with a purple clutch and elegant updo.