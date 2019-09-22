The Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Emmys

It's TV's biggest night and celebs brought out their most show-stopping looks
By Colleen Kratofil
September 22, 2019 07:20 PM

1 of 34

Mandy Moore

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

wears a custom Brandon Maxwell off-the-shoulder gown with a pink ruched V-neck top and red skirt with thigh-high slit, which she paired with red sandals, Forevermark jewels and romantic waves.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 34

Zendaya

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

brings mermaid vibes in her emerald green Vera Wang Collection gown featuring a sheer corset bodice with wrap skirt with high slit, which she paired with matching green Brian Atwood heels and diamond jewels.

3 of 34

Kim Kardashian West

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

in a sleek black Vivienne Westwood corset gown and layered necklaces including a diamond cross.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 34

Kerry Washington

Frazer Harrison/Getty

shakes up the carpet in a collared white button-down with shimmery high-waisted pants (both by Alexandre Vauthier) and platform Christian Louboutin heels.

Advertisement

5 of 34

Sophie Turner

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

in a powder pink Louis Vuitton satin gown, paired with a Louis Vuitton necklace made of 640 diamonds and 305 baguette cut diamonds that took over 1,175 to create!

6 of 34

Phoebe Waller Bridge

Frazer Harrison/Getty

has a princess moment in a V-neck Monique Lhuillier embellished A-line gown with tulle skirt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 34

Michelle Williams

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

in an embroidered Louis Vuitton gown with sweetheart-style neckline. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 34

Milo Ventimiglia

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

suits up in a gray velvet Brunello Cucinelli tux with black lapel, black bow tie and black pants, plus Montblanc cufflinks.

Advertisement

9 of 34

Naomi Watts

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a Dior Haute Couture bustier-style gown with a layered, mesh full skirt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 34

Kendall Jenner

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

returns to her brunette strands on the carpet in her Richard Quinn look fearturing a black latex turtleneck top worn underneath a strapless floral-print gown.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 34

Robin Wright

John Shearer/Getty

wears a white plunging Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown with braided black belt and braided hairstyle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 34

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

looks statuesque in her hot pink asymmetrical gown with sheer cape.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 34

Mahershala Ali

Frazer Harrison/Getty

arrives in a custom green jacquard Ermenegildo Zegna XXX suit with round-frame Oliver Peoples The Row sunglasses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 34

Kristen Bell

John Shearer/Getty

in a multicolored sleeveless A-line Dior dress with beaded cutout bodice and full skirt.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 34

Angela Bassett

Kevin Mazur/Getty

sets fire to the carpet in her strapless red top with cascading cape, paired with matching wide-leg pants by Antonio Grimaldi Couture and David Webb jewels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 34

Taraji P. Henson

John Shearer/Getty

in a plunging red and pink Vera Wang Collection dress with a ruched cape and sheer skirt overlay.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 34

Billy Porter

Frazer Harrison/Getty

brings the drama (just like he said he would!) in a custom dinner jacket and trousers with crystal pinstripe embroidery, a black satin shirt and silk fringed scarf from Michael Kors Collection, with a Stephen Jones Millinery bejeweled hat and platform heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 34

Emilia Clarke

Frazer Harrison/Getty

wears a plunging Valentino Haute Couture navy gown with bow accent at the wait, with David Webb earrings and ring. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 34

Antoni Porowski

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

goes classic in a Ralph Lauren Purple Label double-breasted cream dinner jacket and tuxedo pant with an Omega watch. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 34

Regina King

Frazer Harrison/Getty

goes bold in a bright teal blue Jason Wu halter gown with pleated skirt, plus Irene Neuwirth Jewelry and silver Christian Louboutin pumps.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 34

Sandra Oh

wears a romantic off-the-shoulder pink Zac Posen gown with statement earrings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 34

Busy Philipps

Frazer Harrison/Getty

chooses a sunny yellow Lela Rose A-line gown with flounce hem.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 34

Marisa Tomei

Frazer Harrison/Getty

follows the biggest trend of the night in a red and pink asymmetrical Ralph & Russo Couture gown with draped bow, sash and high slit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 34

Christina Applegate

John Shearer/Getty

opts for a sheer gray Vera Wang Collection gown with high ruffled neckline.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 34

Laverne Cox

Frazer Harrison/Getty

goes big on the carpet in a voluminous Monsoori ball gown with structral appliqué on the shoulder with a tiered, tulle full skirt, which she paired with a customized Edie Parker clutch with “Oct. 8, Title VII Supreme Court” written on it to shed light on the case.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 34

Rachel Brosnahan

Kevin Mazur/Getty

in a shimmery deep blue Elie Saab sequin gown, with Jimmy Choo sandals and Ana Khouri jewels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 34

Melanie Liburd

Steve Granitz/WireImage

switches things up in a strapless tulle ruffled top paired with black pants with buttoned peplum and a white tulle cape by Azzi & Osta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 34

Catherine O’Hara

John Shearer/Getty

channels her Schitt’s Creek character in a custom black and white long-sleeve column gown by Greta Constantine.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 34

Daniel Levy

Steve Granitz/WireImage

looks dapper in a brown double-breasted tuxedo with black lapel and Cartier accessories. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 34

Indya Moore

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

shows some skin in their white gown with corset-style bodice, draped skirt with two high side slits, paired with gold sandals and necklace.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 34

Amy Poehler

Frazer Harrison/Getty

shines in a gold wide-leg Greta Constantine jumpsuit with an un-done tie.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 34

Annie Murphy

John Shearer/Getty

sparkles in a shimmery midnight blue gown with plunging neckline and ruched shoulders, plus Chopard jewels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 34

Halsey

Frazer Harrison/Getty

dons an ombré pink and purple scaled strapless ball gown with a purple clutch and elegant updo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.