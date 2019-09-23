The Best Beauty Looks at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Mandy Moore's Bombshell Curls
The This Is Us actress and Emmy nominee’s deep part and voluminous curls, styled by hairstylist Ashley Streicher, are the epitome of Hollywood glamour. “The consensus for glam was ’90s Cindy Crawford supermodel,'” Garnier celebrity hairstylist Ashley Streicher said. “We wanted it to look modern and classic.”
Viola Davis' Smoky Eye
To play up the drama of her custom Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition black and white gown, the How to Get Away with Murder star’s makeup artist Autumn Moultrie gave her a sultry smoky eye “per Viola’s request.”
Moultrie added: “She knew what she wanted before I even arrived.” Using her finger, the makeup artist applied multiple shades from the L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Pocket Palettes in French Biscuit and Boudoir Charme to deliver drama.
Padma Lakshmi's Turquoise Highlight
The Top Chef star added a touch of color to highlight the inner corners of her eyes using turquoise shadow that complemented her Christian Siriano gown and played off her glittering Lorraine Schwartz.
Zendaya's Soft Waves
Making the night extra-special for the Euphoria star, who made her Emmys red carpet debut, Zendaya went back to a warm red hair color. “To complement the rich color, we decided to go for old Hollywood inspired soft waves, which went well with her jewel tone green dress and diamonds, for the ultimate Hollywood starlet look,” said her hairstylist Ursula Stephen, who used Love Beauty and Planet products to create the romantic style.
Billy Porter's Chrome Manicure
Pose actor Billy Porter didn’t just win the Emmys red carpet thanks to his massive Stephen Jones hat and crystal pinstripe Michael Kors couture suit. He cemeted himself as a boundary-breaking style and beauty icon with his sparkling silver manicure, too.
Naomi Watts' Red Lipstick
The actress’ makeup artist Kate Lee selected a bright orange-red Chanel Beauty Rouge Allure Ink Fusion liquid lipstick as the finishing touch to her classic look.
Kerry Washington's Cat Eye
As if hitting the Emmys red carpet in a white button down and sequin pants wasn’t daring enough, the actress added even more edge to her ensemble with a flawless winged cat eye.
Sophie Turner's Nude Lip
Not too pink and not too brown, the peachy nude hue worn by the the Game of Thrones star and Emmy nominee paired perfectly with her feminine Louis Vuitton gown.
Sandra Oh's Monochromatic Makeup
To play off the coral pink color of her off-the-shoulder gown, the Killing Eve actress and Emmy nominee matched with peach blush and eye shadow.
Angela Bassett's Pumped Up Ponytail
Adding extra oomph to her ‘do, the actress pulled the top portion of her natural coils into an ultra-high, voluminous half-up ponytail. “We were feeling an homage to big hair of the ’70s,” the star’s hairstylist Randy Stodghill, who used Ouidad products to create her style, said.
Rachel Brosnahan's Navy Eye Shadow
Against The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star’s dazzling sequin gown (by Elie Saab) and glowing, porcelain skin (thanks to Cetaphil skincare), makeup artist Lisa Arahon selected navy shadows that made Brosnahan’s blue eyes pop. “When we saw her dress, we just decided to go for a monochromatic effect, since it was such a beautiful color,” Aharon said.