The Best Beauty Looks at the 2019 Emmy Awards

To play up the drama of her custom Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition black and white gown, the How to Get Away with Murder star’s makeup artist Autumn Moultrie gave her a sultry smoky eye “per Viola’s request.”

Moultrie added: “She knew what she wanted before I even arrived.” Using her finger, the makeup artist applied multiple shades from the L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Pocket Palettes in French Biscuit and Boudoir Charme to deliver drama.