All the Emmys Afterparty Dresses You May Have Missed, But Have to See

While there were tons of gorgeous dresses on the Emmys 2019 red carpet, don't miss out on many more must-see moments from the glamorous afterparties
By Kaitlyn Frey
September 23, 2019 10:06 AM

Zendaya

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

switches out of her Poision Ivy-esque emerald Emmys gown and wears a strapless floral embroidered bustier dress by Alexandre Vauthier, Anabela Chan emerald earrings and a Yvan Tufenkjian emerald and diamond ring to the HBO Official 2019 Emmy Afterparty. 

Mandy Moore

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

changes into another pink and red colorblock two-piece, which includes a stomach-baring crop top, high waisted maxi skirt with a slit, strappy sandals and a satin envelope clutch to the Walt Disney Television Emmy Party.  

Sophie Turner

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

swaps out her feminine Louis Vuitton design for a mockneck midi with intricate embellishments and strappy silver sandals for the HBO Official 2019 Emmy Afterparty. 

Rachel Brosnahan

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

slips into a strapless, fully sequin embroidered Elie Saab Haute Couture gown and black satin Roger Vivier sandals for the Amazon Prime Video Post Emmy Awards Party 2019. 

Taraji P. Henson

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

styles a sparkly black Cushnie jumpsuit with Chanel drop earrings and edgy aviators for the 2019 Netflix Primetime Emmy Awards Afterparty. 

Regina King

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

stuns in a high-shine emerald pantsuit and black pumps at HBO’s Official 2019 Emmy Afterparty. 

Ariel Winter

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

wears a form-fitting ruched red ankle-length House of CB dress with delicate drop earrings and fiery red sandals to the Walt Disney Television Emmy Party. 

Whitney Port

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

in a semi-sheer, feather covered dress, black pumps and a matching clutch to the Amazon Prime Vide Post Emmy Awards Party 2019.

Brittany Snow

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

in a baby blue crystal-encrusted gown with pastel feather accents around the chest and sleeves at the 2019 Netflix Primetime Emmy Awards Afterparty. 

Heidi Klum

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

shows off her figure in a plunging, heavily embellished charcoal gown, a box clutch and dangling earrings at HBO’s Official 2019 Emmy Afterparty. 

Nathalie Emmanuel

David Livingston/Getty

wears a ruched mini dress with an asymmetric skirt, rectangular drop earrings and ankle strap heels to HBO’s Official 2019 Emmy Afterparty.

Dascha Polanco

Charley Gallay/Getty

switches into a slinky red hot midi dress, an edgy cropped blazer and patent leather pumps for the 2019 Netflix Primetime Emmy Awards Afterparty. 

Melissa Joan Hart

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

wears a scoop neck gown with a dramatic olive skirt and a black clutch to HBO’s Official 2019 Emmy Afterparty. 

Malin Ackerman

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

wears a bright blue velvet gown featuring floral embroidery on one hip and a sexy slit, a cobalt clutch, strappy stilettos and blue gemstone earrings to HBO’s Official 2019 Emmy Afterparty. 

Kathy Griffin

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

in a V-neck gown with sheer long sleeves, a pendant necklace and clutch at HBO’s Official 2019 Emmy Afterparty. 

Gwendoline Christie

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

makes a statement in a millennial pink pantsuit paired with an ombré sash worn across her chest and white sneakers at HBO’s Official 2019 Emmy Afterparty.

Betty Gilpin

Michael Kovac/Getty

in a deep navy crystal-embellished strapless ballgown to the 2019 Netflix Primetime Emmy Awards Afterparty. 

