The Most Jaw-Dropping Accessories on the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

Billy Porter's Everything
Billy’s custom Michael Kors Collection crystal pinstripe suit wasn’t the only glittering aspect of his look. He teamed it with a sculptural winged hat by Stephen Jones Millinery, a moon-shaped bedazzled purse and jewels by Oscar Heyman.
Viola Davis' Diamonds
Viola looked like a million dollars — er, make that $2 million dollars at the Emmys. She was decked out in 100 carats worth of Forevermark jewels thanks to her diamond necklaces, ring and studs worth over $2.1 million combined.
Laverne Cox's Clutch
Laverne made a statement with her colorful bespoke Edie Parker clutch, which served to raise awareness about the civil rights case being heard by the Supreme Court on October 8. The court will hear arguments on whether anti-LGBTQ employment discrimination is sex discrimination and determine whether LGBTQ workers are protected by the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
One side features a rainbow with the words “Oct. 8, Title VII Supreme Court” while the other side features the hashtag #TRANSISBEAUTIFUL.
Sophie Turner's Diamond Collar
The actress’s blinding bling (which features 640 diamonds and 305 baguette cut diamonds) took the team at Louis Vuitton 1,175 hours to complete.
Catherine Zeta-Jones' Matchy-Matchy Shoes
The actress paid special attention to every detail of her look — including her shoes. Her Stuart Weitzman platforms were custom-dyed to match her fuchsia caped gown.
Busy Philipps' Hair Pins
Busy got creative with her hair accessories on the carpet. After choosing Irene Neuwirth earrings and rings, she topped things off with a few floral hairpins in her low bun which featured green tourmaline and carved pink opal floral jewels.
Angela Bassett's Candy Bag
The actress brought something sweet to the carpet — her candy-shaped rainbow-swirl Judith Leiber clutch.