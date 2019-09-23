The Most Jaw-Dropping Accessories on the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

Celebs went big with their bling at the Emmy Awards! See all the standout jewels, shoes, clutches and hats from your favorite TV stars
By Colleen Kratofil
September 22, 2019 11:32 PM

1 of 8

Billy Porter's Everything

Getty; Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Getty

Billy’s custom Michael Kors Collection crystal pinstripe suit wasn’t the only glittering aspect of his look. He teamed it with a sculptural winged hat by Stephen Jones Millinery, a moon-shaped bedazzled purse and jewels by Oscar Heyman.

2 of 8

Viola Davis' Diamonds

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Inset: Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Viola looked like a million dollars — er, make that $2 million dollars at the Emmys. She was decked out in 100 carats worth of Forevermark jewels thanks to her diamond necklaces, ring and studs worth over $2.1 million combined.

3 of 8

Laverne Cox's Clutch

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty; Inset: John Shearer/Getty

Laverne made a statement with her colorful bespoke Edie Parker clutch, which served to raise awareness about the civil rights case being heard by the Supreme Court on October 8. The court will hear arguments on whether anti-LGBTQ employment discrimination is sex discrimination and determine whether LGBTQ workers are protected by the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

One side features a rainbow with the words “Oct. 8, Title VII Supreme Court” while the other side features the hashtag #TRANSISBEAUTIFUL.

4 of 8

Sophie Turner's Diamond Collar

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The actress’s blinding bling (which features 640 diamonds and 305 baguette cut diamonds) took the team at Louis Vuitton 1,175 hours to complete.

5 of 8

Catherine Zeta-Jones' Matchy-Matchy Shoes

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The actress paid special attention to every detail of her look — including her shoes. Her Stuart Weitzman platforms were custom-dyed to match her fuchsia caped gown.

6 of 8

Busy Philipps' Hair Pins

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty; Inset: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Busy got creative with her hair accessories on the carpet. After choosing Irene Neuwirth earrings and rings, she topped things off with a few floral hairpins in her low bun which featured green tourmaline and carved pink opal floral jewels.

7 of 8

Angela Bassett's Candy Bag

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty; Inset: Rich Polk/Getty

The actress brought something sweet to the carpet — her candy-shaped rainbow-swirl Judith Leiber clutch.

