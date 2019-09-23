The Most Jaw-Dropping Accessories on the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

Laverne made a statement with her colorful bespoke Edie Parker clutch, which served to raise awareness about the civil rights case being heard by the Supreme Court on October 8. The court will hear arguments on whether anti-LGBTQ employment discrimination is sex discrimination and determine whether LGBTQ workers are protected by the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

One side features a rainbow with the words “Oct. 8, Title VII Supreme Court” while the other side features the hashtag #TRANSISBEAUTIFUL.