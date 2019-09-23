Exclusive Emmys Photos: Stars' Beauty Pros Take Us Behind the Scenes

Taraji P. Henson
The Pro: Makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks
The Look: Not one, but two pops of pink to complement her custom two-tone Vera Wang Collection gown: pink lashes and lips.
The Key Products: Fun fact: Sheriff-Kendricks partnered with KISS to create custom falsies for her longtime client. “They were inspired by the colors of the dress, and incorporated onto her favorite wispy lash style, Blowout Lash in Pixie.” The shimmery falsies will “dazzle whenever she blinks, so it’ll be especially stunning when she’s on stage to present!” She completed the look with Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Maestro in Rose Clay.
Mandy Moore
The Pro: Hairstylist Ashley Streicher (far left, with makeup artist Jenn Streicher, far right)
The Look: “After Mandy’s first fitting with Brandon Maxwell and we saw the silhouette of the dress the group consensus for glam was ’90’s Cindy Crawford supermodel.'” says the hairstylist. Despite having a throwback vibe, “we wanted her to have a strong, classic look – nothing dated.”
The Key Products: Streicher used this power trio for Moore’s gorgeous waves: Garnier Fructis Style Texture Tease, Garnier Fructis Style Flexible Hold Hairspray, and Garnier Fructis Extreme Control Hairspray.
Maisie Williams
The Pro: Hairstylist Ryan Richman (far right)
The Look: “We wanted to take Maisie in a more mature direction as she is exploring new roles now that Game of Thrones has come to an end. The first step was changing her hair color from pink to a natural brunette,” says the pro.
The Key Products: “To protect Maisie’s new brunette color we shampooed and conditioned her hair with Dove Color Care Shampoo and Dove Color Protect Conditioner. The sulfate-free products are gentle and help to keep the color vibrant while making the hair silky and manageable. To create an undone texture I used a 1″ flat iron and bent the hair in an “S” pattern starting from root to ends. After I waved each section I sprayed the waves with Dove Style+Care Compressed Micro Mist Flexible Hold Hairspray to secure the texture.”
Viola Davis
The Pro: Makeup artist Autumn Moultrie
The Look: “We went for a dramatic face because of the contrast of the black and white of the dress and to balance her hair with some drama,” says the pro. “Viola knew what she wanted before I even arrived.”
The Key Products: The actress’ dark smoky eye was created by using shades in the L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Pocket Palette in French Biscuit and Boudoir Charme. And for her lashes, L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Pocket Palette in French Biscuit and Boudoir Charmeoultrie used a cult classic: L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara.
Aidy Bryant
The Pro: Hairstylist Joseph Maine
The Look: “We really just wanted something that felt like classic Aidy,” says Maine, who tag-teamed Bryant’s look with makeup artist Cassandra Garcia.
“Aidy has so much hair but over the years I’ve convinced her to use extensions occasionally. They really helped pump up the volume on this look. [The pro used his RPZL by Joseph Maine Hair Extensions line.] Then we love to create a faux bang and hide the pins on the side.”
The Key Products: Maine used Color Wow Raise the Root for volume, and locked in the style with the brand’s Cult Favorite Hairspray.
Kristen Bell
The Pro: Hairstylist Davy Newkirk
The Look: “A modern, structural updo” for his “dream client.”
The Key Products: “I blew out her hair using the Paul Mitchell Smoothing Super Skinny Serum and then used the Neuro Smooth Flat Iron to prep for styling. I slicked back the side and back into a ponytail, but left the top section out. I ran the Paul Mitchell Invisablewear Air Gel through the top section, pulled it to the side, then wrapped the pony into a Japanese inspired bun. I finished it off with a blast of hairspray.”
Sandra Oh
The Pro: Hairstylist Ted Gibson
The Look: “Think editorial hair for red carpet: lots of texture like a cover of a magazine. Hair should feel sexy and not contrived all about being an individual and creating your own trend,” says Gibson, who summed up their glam session in one word – “F.U.N!”
The Key Products: Gibson created the look with Starring Shooting Star Texture Meringue, Goldwell Kerasilk Style Forming Shape Spray and Goldwell Fixing Effect Hairspray.
Chrissy Metz
The Pro: Hairstylist Marc Mena
The Look: “Pacific ocean hair,” says Mena. Metz’s squad wanted her hair to look “like she had emerged from the ocean, but still very glamourous with a little bit of L.A. attitude.”
The Key Products: Mena started by generously applying Suave MaxHold Volumizing Mousse on dry hair from scalp to ends to create shape, set a deep side part and lift hair around the hairline. After blowing out her hair and using a flat iron to create her waves, he used Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Styling Gel to slick back the right side of her hair behind her ear and pinned it in place. Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray locked in her look.
Christina Applegate
The Pro: Hairstylist Adir Abergel
The Look: Cascading waves. “For Christina, I was inspired to create a look that was very minimal and modern. I wanted her hair to feel youthful and healthy with a rich and luxurious texture that had movement,” says Abergel.
The Key Products: On towel dried hair, Abergel saturated the hair from roots to mid shaft with two golf ball sized amounts of Virtue Volumizing Mousse to create the right foundation. Then, he rough dried her hair on medium heat until it was completely dry. Then, he used the DAFNI ceramic straightening brush on sections from roots to ends to smooth. Once the hair was smooth, Abergel then took a 1.5-inch curling iron and created soft waves throughout. To finish the look and create a flawless, high-shine finish, Virtue Un-Frizz Cream was applied throughout, followed by a light hold hairspray.
Halsey
The Pro: Hairstylist Florido
The Look: “These days we like working with our natural texture. For the Emmys, after seeing the beautiful dresses, we opted to go with something a little more refined, chic, and fun.”
The Key Products: On towel-dried hair, he applied Joico Defy Damage Protective Shield from roots to ends. Then he used his Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and diffuser attachment to enhance her curls. Then he tamed any frizzy pieces by spritzing them with Joico Flip Turn Volumizing Finishing Hairspray and wrapping them around a 5/8-inch curling iron.
Julia Garner
The Pro: Manicurist Michelle Saunders
The Look: “Her mani was inspired by her bronz-y-gold Lisa Eisner jewels and metallic amber eye look,” says Saunders. “The amber and golden tones against her striking purple dress made for such a modern color combination.”
The Key Products: “Essie Gel Couture in What’s Gold is New, a golden copper, was the perfect base to complement her semi precious stones. We decided to add subtle French tips using Essie’s Call Your Bluff, a sandy matte beige.” Gel.Setter top coat sealed the color.