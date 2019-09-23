Exclusive Emmys Photos: Stars' Beauty Pros Take Us Behind the Scenes

The Pro: Makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks

The Look: Not one, but two pops of pink to complement her custom two-tone Vera Wang Collection gown: pink lashes and lips.

The Key Products: Fun fact: Sheriff-Kendricks partnered with KISS to create custom falsies for her longtime client. “They were inspired by the colors of the dress, and incorporated onto her favorite wispy lash style, Blowout Lash in Pixie.” The shimmery falsies will “dazzle whenever she blinks, so it’ll be especially stunning when she’s on stage to present!” She completed the look with Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Maestro in Rose Clay.