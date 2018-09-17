Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Jessica Biel’s walk down the Emmys red carpet is very special this year. The actress scored her first-ever Emmys nomination and is enjoying the night with her man, Justin Timberlake, by her side.

Biel and Timberlake walked the carpet in classic, old school Hollywood looks, with Biel in a strapless ball gown with cascading ruffles and Timberlake in a clean and classic black tuxedo.

Biel joked to E! that they “always use these as a date night” and before hitting the carpet she and Timberlake took silly selfies writing on Instagram, “Just a buncha professional mature adults en route to the Emm-ahhhhhhs (see what I did there 👅) ”

Biel is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in USA Network’s The Sinner.

When she found out about her nomination, she revealed the adorable way she celebrated. “I’m going to go on a hot date with my son,” the actress told PEOPLE, referring to her and Timberlake’s 3-year-old Silas Randall. “We are going to cheers his orange juice in his sippy cup and my champagne in my champagne glass. And then I’m going to bed early! I’m like, Netflix and chilling. That’s my celebration.”

She also called Timberlake right away after finding out and said his reaction was “so sweet.”

“Justin loves the show,” she said. “You know, it’s an intense show. I think he was very moved by the story and by the importance of telling a story about trauma like this. He was always one of my biggest supporters early on trying to get this thing made. So he’s been there from the beginning, obviously.”

On the Emmys red carpet Timberlake gushed about his wife saying he is “more geeked out than she is.”

“I was there too when she optioned [The Sinner] and developed it from scratch and I saw how much she put into it,” Timberlake said. “I’m so proud to be here and see this happen for her.”

If Biel wins tonight, Timberlake said he “might be obnoxious. I’m very good at obnoxious.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.