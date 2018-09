The Most Interesting Facts About the Emmy Awards Dresses, Accessories and More

After seeing this shimmering Prabal Gurung look on the runway in February, Allison Janney and her stylist Tara Swennen made it a contender for her Oscars night. While they chose a custom Reem Acra gown instead, the Mom star and Swennen still wanted to wear this look for the Emmys — and just hoped that no one else would wear during the six months between events.

No one did (phew!), and Janney rocked it with Jared Lehr jewelry and custom-dyed accessories to match, including a Tyler Ellis clutch — with a pin that said “I’m a voter” — and Stuart Weitzman heels. Swennen was thrilled: “It’s a little disco, and the color looks beautiful on her.”