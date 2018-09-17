Fabulous Over 50! See the Stylish Stars at the Emmys That Prove Age Is Nothing But a Number

Getty (3)

These women at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards prove that for some stars, style only gets better with age.

From Judith Light‘s on-trend canary yellow gown to Jenifer Lewis’ meaningful sweatshirt, the carpet was flooded with gorgeous gowns and powerful statement-making ensembles, many of which were worn by stars over 50.

Light, 69, wore the red carpet color of the night with silver heeled sandals and Chopard diamond earrings, but what was most special about her look was the small pin she put over her heart.

The actress wore the original jeweled red ribbon that Elizabeth Taylor wore when she accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Oscar 25 years ago, in support of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

Allison Janney, 58, dazzled on the red carpet in a fuchsia sequin gown from Prabal Gurung’s Fall 2018 runway paired with a matching colored clutch and sandals.

As for her jewels? The Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee added a pop of emerald to the look with gorgeous dangling gem earrings and a jewel ring on her left hand.

Emmy Award nominee Leslie Jones, 51, showed some cleavage in a perfectly-tailored holographic blazer and pants, custom made by designer and close friend Christian Siriano. She added Jordan Alexander jewelry and silver accessories.

“I got on my baby!” the Saturday Night Live comedian told E! on the red carpet. “[Christian and I] have a good time together.”

Laura Dern, 51, who’s nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie, wore a lace corset dress with diamond ring and pearl necklace by Piaget.

American Horror Story actress Connie Britton, 51, brought out the florals for the occasion, wearing a V-neck sea glass-green printed Sachin & Babi ball gown paired with circular drop earrings.

Actress Felicity Huffman, 55, supported husband William H. Macy (nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series) in a chic black pantsuit, platform heels and a sparkly silver clutch.

Black-ish star Lewis, 61, kicked off the red carpet wearing a red Nike sweatshirt to lend her support to the brand following the recent controversy surrounding Nike’s 30th anniversary. The current free agent started the #TakeAKnee movement in 2016, when he kneeled for the national anthem in protest of police brutality and the racial injustices faced by people of color in America.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she told Variety on the carpet.

She explained that she was wondering, “What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.