At the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, TV’s biggest stars kicked off awards season unafraid to go bold with their looks. From sequin-covered confections to eye-catching vibrant yellow ensembles, everyone brought their A-game to Monday night’s big event. In fact, there were so many show-stopping fashion moments at this year’s Emmys, the PeopleStyle editors narrowed all the looks down to our absolute favorites from the evening. Read on to see which looks we can’t stop talking about and decide for yourself who wore it best on the Emmys red carpet.

Keri Russell in Zuhair Murad Couture

Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director: Wearing a black dress on the carpet is a classic, if not predictable choice. But when that dress happens to be a beaded Zuhair Murad Couture jacket design featuring a plunging neckline, two super-high slits and a peplum adorned with feathers, you get a look that’s anything but safe. And because I’m so smitten with the gown and how gorgeous Keri is in general, I’m willing to overlook the shoes (black sandals would’ve worked better).

Mandy Moore in Rodarte

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: The Mandy Moore-aissance is showing no signs of slowing down. The actress, who has become a red carpet darling over the past year and is a new front row fixture at Paris Haute Couture fashion week, continued her stylish streak in a custom Rodarte gown covered in sequins. The amber hue perfectly matched her newly dyed hair and she finished the look with a bronzy makeup moment. Also Mandy, if you’re reading this, please replicate those same effortless waves for your wedding. They are what Pinterest dreams are made of.

Issa Rae in Vera Wang

John Shearer/Getty

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: I’m always supportive of sparkly looks on the red carpet, and Issa’s Vera Wang jumpsuit was no exception. The pale blue outfit is a true work of art: the Insecure actress revealed it took 100 hours for the team to construct and includes 3,000 stunning crystals on the bodice. To top it all off, the silvery, pearlescent blue shadow on her lids complemented the jumpsuit perfectly.

Rachel Brosnahan in Oscar de la Renta

Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: As a nominee, the star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel knew she was in for a big night, so she could have made a grandiose fashion statement in a big dress and lots of jewels. But she went the opposite direction and opted for simplicity instead, choosing a simple pleated off-the-shoulder design by Oscar de la Renta. The look focused on tailoring and fit. Plus, with Tiffany & Co. diamonds topping it off, the ensemble was minimal, yet elegant, proving you don’t have to scream for attention with an over-the-top look to turn heads.

Samira Wiley in Jenny Packham

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: The Handmaid’s Tale star glittered like an Emmys statue in her silver embellished sequin Jenny Packham column gown with cap sleeves. She looked elegant, regal and perfectly appropriate on the carpet — she stood out without being overly flashy. Plus, her stop-and-stare Lorraine Schwartz jewels were a great complement to a show-stopping dress.

Sarah Paulson in Oscar de la Renta

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: Sarah Paulson looks stunning in this Oscar de la Renta tea-length gown — it’s simple, yet so striking. The plunging sweetheart neckline and feathered skirt add the perfect amount of drama. I love this look. She just looks so chic!

Scarlett Johansson in Balmain

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: Scarlett Johansson’s Balmain dress is off-the-shoulder. And plunging. Sequin-embellished, too. Then there’s that ruching — right above a thigh-high slit. It’s also proof that when it comes to award season gowns, there’s never too much of a good thing.

Angela Sarafyan in Christian Siriano

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: Christian Siriano dressed at least eight stars last night, and each of them looked fabulous in her own way. But in my opinion, the best of the lot went to the Westworld actress. The classic silhouette dusted with a gazillion crystals made for a major entrance on the red carpet, but it was the elegantly understated beauty and accessories she wore with it that really made the whole look shine.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.

