We’re sure the This is Us actress’s hair actually took a great deal of effort, which is exactly why we’re bringing a picture to our hairstylist ahead of our next date night — along with these brilliant tips from her hairstylist Ashley Streicher. First, spray damp hair with Garnier Anti-Humidity Smoothing Milk and Beach Chic Texture Spray, then let it air dry. Then, blow dry hair with a small round brush to begin to set this loose, wavy texture. Next, use two different size irons to create a more natural look throughout.