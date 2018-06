Metz just started collaborating with Hollywood stylist Penny Lovell, and this marks the duo’s first major awards show. Lovell visited Metz’s Presidential hotel suite at the the Hotel Indigo Downtown in Los Angeles to get her ready for the red carpet. Below, the inside scoop on Metz’s gown straight from Lovell herself.

• How would you describe the vision behind this gown?

“This dress was a collaboration between designer Lela Rose, Chrissy and myself. I met with Lela in New York a few weeks ago, and we discussed fabrics and styles and from that Lela’s team created a sketch for Chrissy to see. We had color options and Chrissy picked the beautiful green.”

• How does it represent the star wearing it?

“Since it was created with Chrissy’s wish list in mind, I hope it represents her well! It’s very chic but yet a little playful. The pearls detailing gave something extra.”

• What was your approach to jewelry?

“I really loved the idea of highlighting the pearls in the dress with a pearl earring. Neil Lane always have such interesting vintage pieces. Chrissy loved them.”

• Is there a cool detail about the dress we can’t tell just by looking at it?

“There are actually little rhinestones dotted all over the top an bottom of the dress to pick up light and add a little extra drama!”

• Was there a specific reference for the design?

“The inspiration came from lace already in Lela’s collection and we created a sketch based on ideas we discussed.”