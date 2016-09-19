There was no shortage of stunning gowns on the Emmys red carpet Sunday night, but we can’t resist playing favorites. PeopleStyle editors took our heated debate from our Slack channel to this page to declare our top picks from the red carpet. One thing we can all agree on? Stars and their stylists really brought their A-game to the event and gave us lots to talk about from here to Facebook Live. Let us know if you agree — or if we missed your fave! — in the comments below.

Image zoom Credit: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director: I had a few favorites, but Claire Danes’s Schiaparelli in particular took top honors for me just for the sheer Emmys of it all. From her golden hair to her bronzed bod to the liquid metallic vibe of the gown itself, the star resembled an Emmy herself. And I haven’t even gotten to the dramatic back view. While I might have toned down the spray tan if I were wearing this myself, you have to admit, her overall appearance is striking — which is what makes an unforgettable outfit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Emily Kirkpatrick, Associate Style News Editor: While this look may seem like your standard boring black dress at first glance, upon closer inspection the high fashion detailing of the Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown becomes readily apparent. (You can see it all in our exclusive photo diary with her stylists!) Not only is Dunst flaunting some major cleavage, but the sheer, subtly shimmery striped skirt is also giving the actress a little Beyoncé CFDA moment. Feel free to bow down.

Image zoom Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: I think I squealed when America hit the carpet in this glittering midnight blue Jenny Packham gown. I love the strappy, steamlined silhouette on her and you can just tell she feels great in the look. I also love that she didn’t shy away from wearing major statement earrings with the bold gown adding gold geometric Neil Lane danglers. But I think her best accessory of the night was her hot husband.

Image zoom Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor: I, like everyone, was rooting for Sarah Paulson to win the Emmy for her role in The People vs. O.J. Simpson, but I was also rooting for her to crush it on the red carpet, as she’s been doing again and again as of late. And I wasn’t disappointed. She won the Emmy (and professed her love for Holland Taylor while she was at it!), and IMO won the red carpet in a plunging, super-embellished Prada gown that frankly I’m just obsessed with.

Image zoom Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

Todd Williamson/Getty

Sarah Kinonen, Style & Beauty Assistant: I loved when Emma Watson did it in 2014 at the Golden Globes, and I love it even more now on Sarah Hyland tonight. Pants on the red carpet are always chic in my book. And I think I’m so obsessed with the Modern Family star’s version because she knew from the beginning that she wanted pants (she said her strapless, floral-embellished Monique Lhuillier top and cropped black trousers was the only look she had in mind for the star-studded award show!). And they worked — she looked amazing!

Image zoom Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: My love for Stranger Thing‘s Millie Bobby Brown (a.k.a. Eleven) reached a new level when I saw her in her REDValentino gown. She managed to look age appropriate, totally on-trend with those whimsical bird appliqués and show off her ridiculously chic, timeless style all at once, making her first major award show appearance one for the books. If we learned anything from her fearless buzz cut to transform into Eleven, there will probably be countless more bold style and beauty moves to come.

Image zoom Credit: Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

Jen Lowery/Splash News Online]