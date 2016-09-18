Ariel Winter Has a Fashion Faceoff with Kylie Jenner at the Emmys: 'I Am a Curvier Girl, So Have to Pick Things for My Body'

Ariel Winter and Kylie Jenner have two very similar style aesthetics. They often wear low-cut, super-short looks and like to Instagram every single one. So it was only a matter of time before the stylish teens ended up wearing the same dress. And it just so happens that Winter wore the gown version of Jenner’s New York Fashion Week dress on the Emmys red carpet.

The Modern Family star chose the same silver, sparkly Yousef Al-Jasmi design with sexy sheer accents that Jenner wore during her N.Y.C. trip last week.

Jenner loved the look so much she Instagramed herself wearing it six times, while Winter told PEN, “I love this dress. I put it on and it was one of the first ones we picked.”

She goes on to explain that it was a no-brainer because it accentuated her body in a way that she loved. “I am a curvier girl, so have to pick things for my body,” she told the People/Entertainment Weekly Network on the red carpet. “It is something really important for me — everybody’s bodies are beautiful.”

And it’s a mantra she continues to champion. “Yeah it is something that is important to me sending the message that everybody’s body is beautiful,” she told PEN. “It’s very important for me to be who I am.”

But even with an easy dress selection, she still had a long getting-ready process this afternoon. “It definitely takes the same amount of time each year. We have such a great time, my sister comes over my friends come over.”

Jenner accessorized her short version of the look with lucite block heels and a slouchy denim jacket worn off the shoulders, naturally.

Meanwhile, Winter went with matching silver accessories, choosing a box clutch, ankle-strap sandals and $500,000 worth of Harry Kotlar diamond jewels.