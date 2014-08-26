Emmys 2014: Love It or Leave It? We Debate Julie Bowen's Printed Dress

You already know what looks nabbed our best dressed votes. But in order to narrow it down to a top 10 (or so), you can always count on a few squabbles among style editors. Now we’re bringing you a front row seat to one of those debates. The dress? Julie Bowen’s halter keyhole-slit blue-and-white printed gown. See two sides below — then play tiebreaker below.

Michael Buckner/Getty

Alex Apatoff, Senior Style Editor: I love a lady who always brings it on the red carpet, and whether you love her style or think it’s a little out-there, you can never say Julie Bowen is boring. She called her abstract-print halter-neck Peter Som number “terribly, terribly chic,” and I have to say I agree with her; it felt fresh and unexpected against a sea of red gowns, and it showed off her long, lean frame beautifully. I’ll forever say this one was robbed from a “best dressed” spot.

RELATED: Click here for all the Emmys fashion and red carpet festivities

Brittany Talarico, Associate Style Editor: Something about this gown screamed glorified maxi dress, not “I’m going to the Emmys.” I think the print is fun and I really like the fit on the Modern Family star, but it looks better suited for a weekend out in the Hamptons. But maybe I’ll just forever be comparing her dress to that plunging beaded Oscar de la Renta she wore last year.

Who do you agree with? Who was your best dressed star of the night? Share your thoughts below!

[article_newsletter]