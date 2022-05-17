Emmy Rossum Says Embracing Her Curly Hair Makes Her Feel 'So Unique'

The Angelyne star discussed aspects of her natural beauty, including her curly hair and under-eye area

Emmy Rossum is letting her natural beauty shine through!

The Angelyne star, 35, is giving fans a full tutorial on her 28-step beauty routine — and opening up about her journey to appreciating her natural, curly hair — by detailing her process in a video for Vogue.

"What I love about curly hair, I think that it projects a confidence. For so many years, I straightened my hair. I keratin-ed my hair. I would flat-iron and blow-dry and try to kind of contort this into a different ideal of beauty, and finally embracing my natural hair is something that now makes me feel so unique," she said in the video, posted to her Instagram Monday.

"@voguemagazine thank you for featuring my journey to natural hair love 💕," Rossum captioned the video.

In the Vogue article, Rossum also explained how her love of skin care adds to her overall confidence.

"Having clear skin and having hydrated skin just really makes me feel confident — way more than even makeup," she told the publication.

She also mentioned how her husband, director Sam Esmail, helped her embrace another aspect of her natural beauty — the subtle blue veins in her under-eye area.

In the clip, she mentioned how the pair met on a film he directed in which she starred (2014's Comet), and how he didn't let the makeup department cover up that part of her face "because he said it looked real and authentic."

"And in fact him loving that about me made me love that about me," Rossum added.

On Thursday, the Shameless star will make her debut as '80s billboard queen — and Los Angeles pop culture icon — Angelyne in the series of the same name on Peacock.

Of the complete physical transformation, Rossum recently told The Hollywood Reporter, "I found it to be completely liberating to look in the mirror and not see myself at all."

"At first, it's unnerving. But feeling lost gives way to this real liberation — from myself and the hang-ups that can impede a performance."

The Golden Globe-nominated actress spent four to five hours in the makeup chair each morning to achieve the transformation.

In addition to sporting a platinum blonde wig, Rossum endured blisters from the three-pound breastplate glued to her torso and tear duct issues from wearing two sets of contact lenses, in addition to the heavy eye makeup.

"The physicality of the character was challenging. The body is heavy, yet it has to feel light and effervescent," she explained to the publication. "But I just kept focusing on how lucky I felt. This opportunity is really every actor's dream. You raise your hand and you say, 'Hey, I'd like to play this, and this is how I envision the story.' "