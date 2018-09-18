6 Things You Can Buy Right Off the 2018 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

The 2018 Emmy Awards fashion promised an array of gorgeous gowns, stunning shoes, and beautiful makeup looks—and celebrities didn’t disappoint! And though many celebrities wore priceless custom couture confections, other celebs surprised us by wearing pieces that the average person (with a slightly bigger-than-average budget) could buy: just check out Kristen Bell’s Solace London gown that reminds us a little of a certain royal bride’s dress, or Megan Mullally’s organza Carolina Herrera organza gown that she bought herself (which is becoming a major red carpet trend). Keep scrolling to see which stars’ looks you can snag right off the red carpet.

Kristen Bell’s Elegant Gown



Actress Kristen Bell stepped out on the Emmys 2018 red carpet in a Solace London Lolita Gown—and she was totally giving us Meghan Markle royal wedding vibes. Maybe it’s also giving you wedding vibes, too? It’s totally chic, classic and more affordable than the average wedding dress.



Buy It! Solace London Lolita Gown, $530; intermix.com

Jan Svendsen‘s Stage-Worthy Stunner



In case you missed the moment everyone is talking about today, Glenn Weiss proposed to his now-fiancée, Jan Svendsen, on stage while accepting his award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. And you can recreate the magic in the same sparkly silver Sachin & Babi dress she got engaged in, which is perfect for a super-formal event where you want to look extra-special.



Kevin Winter/Getty

Buy It! Sachin & Babi Lacey Gown, $995; sachinandbabi.com

Megan Mullally‘s Pretty Tulip-Printed dress



Celebs have been known to borrow some of the most expensive, elegant gowns from designers for red carpet award shows—but Megan Mullally said she bought this floral organza Carolina Herrera gown online herself for the Emmys. And a version of it is still available for purchase!

Buy It! Carolina Herrera Full-Sleeve Tulip-Print gown, $6,990; neimanmarcus.com

Padma Lakshmi’s Celeb-Fave Footwear

Stuart Weitzman’s the Nudist Sandal has become an iconic red carpet staple for tons of celebrities, including Padma Lakshmi, who paired the shoes with her recycled red J. Mendel gown.

Buy It! The Nudist Sandal, $415; stuartweitzman.com

Scarlett Johansson’s Stunning Eyeshadow Shades



The Avengers actress’ gorgeous glittery gold eyeshadow was all thanks to the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette—which you can buy at Sephora. (And that eyeshadow palette was the night’s big winner – after The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – as it was also seen on Thandie Newton and Angela Bassett.)



Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Buy It! Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette, $125; sephora.com

Felicity Huffman’s Fierce (and Affordable!) Suit

The actress (on hand to support her nominee husband William H. Macy) looked like a boss in her Aritzia separates.

Buy It! Babaton for Aritzia “Samuel” blazer, $225; aritzia.com and “Sadiki” pant, $145; aritzia.com