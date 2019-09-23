Mandy Moore Laughs Off Emmys 'Twinning' Moment with This Is Us Co-Star Susan Kelechi Watson

Mandy Moore is seemingly embracing what some might consider a fashion faux paux.

The first-time Emmy nominee, 35, wore a red and pink off-the-shoulder custom Brandon Maxwell dress to television’s biggest night. Moore accessorized with stacked diamond rings, drop earrings, and strappy red stilettos, making for a major red carpet moment.

But in a strange twist of fashion fate, her This Is Us co-star Susan Kelechi Watson showed up in an very similar red and pink gown. Both actresses seemingly laughed off the “twinning” moment in a snap posted to Moore’s Instagram. The series of pictures captures the sweet moment Moore and Watson realized they were wearing similar designs.

Image zoom Mandy Moore/Instagram

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

“Always happy to be here and twinning with my girl, @susankelechiwatson.💓 Thanks for having us @televisionacad! #Emmys,” the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama nominee captioned the post.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Says She’s ‘Overwhelmed’ by Reaction to Her Music Comeback: ‘I Made It, Selfishly, For Me’

Despite choosing the same color palette, the actresses styled their looks much differently.

Watson wore a slicked-back high ponytail braid and large statement earrings (that practically grazed her shoulders!) Moore, whose color-blocked look also featured a thigh-high slit, styled the design with Forevermark jewelry — all in collaboration with stylist Cristina Ehrlich.

“I’m feeling amazing — [and] a little sweaty,” Moore shared on the red carpet. “I don’t think people realize it’s 95 degrees and everyone is schvitzing and trying to look glamorous!”

As for her hair and beauty moment, Moore turned to her fairy glam-mothers, hairstylist Ashley Streicher, makeup artist Jenn Streicher and brow guru Kristie Streicher (yes, they’re sisters!), who created a old Hollywood vibe on the star.

Image zoom Mandy Moore/Instagram

On Sept. 17, Moore premiered her single “When I Wasn’t Watching”, over 10 years since she released her last song, “I Could Break Your Heart Any Day of the Week,” off her sixth album Amanda Leigh in June 2009.

The song is set to be on her forthcoming album, her first in over a decade, which will be released on Verve Forecast early next year. In addition, Moore dropped the accompanying music video, directed by Lauren Dukoff.

Image zoom The cast of This Is Us Chelsea Lauren/Deadline/Shutterstock

“The idea of diving back into music after so much time and personal change was really intimidating to me for a while,” Moore said in a statement. “But then I finally realized: I’m the only person who can make this move. It all has to start with me.”

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.