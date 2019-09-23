Gwyneth Paltrow and Husband Brad Falchuk Have Rare Red Carpet Date Night at 2019 Emmy Awards

Red carpet romance!

Gwnyeth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk just made their first Emmy Awards red carpet appearance as a married couple. She opted for a black and cream-colored gown with mesh long sleeves and vintage Harry Winston hoop earrings. Falchuk, 48, kept it classic in a black tuxedo.

The actress, 46, showed up to support her executive producer husband, who’s FX show Pose is nominated for Best Drama Series this year.

This Emmy Awards red carpet moment comes just one month after another major milestone for the coupe: moving in together!

The Goop mogul announced last month that she and the American Horror Story producer were finally moving in together nearly a year of marriage.

“Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” Paltrow revealed in InStyle’s special 25th anniversary issue last month. “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

The pair met on the set of Glee in 2010 (he co-created the comedy-drama and Paltrow played substitute teacher Holly Holliday). In 2011, Paltrow won an Emmy award for the guest starring role.

The actress said “I do” to Falchuk in a private wedding ceremony in the Hamptons September 2018.

Falchuk was photographed earlier in the day as he drove himself in his red car to the ceremony. The star-studded guest list included Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden.