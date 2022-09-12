Sydney Sweeney Celebrates Her Birthday at the Emmys in a Custom Oscar de la Renta Gown

Sydney Sweeney earned two nominations for two different shows at this year's ceremony — her first nominations ever

By Hedy Phillips
Published on September 12, 2022 09:12 PM
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Photo: Getty

Sydney Sweeney's having a memorable birthday.

The Euphoria star is celebrating her 25th birthday and is a first-time Emmy nominee. She's doing it all in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown. The fashion house shared on Instagram that the column dress is a "dove grey backless embroidered gown with metal thread work and a bustle train."

Styled by Molly Dickson, Sweeney shared her look on Instagram, writing, "Emmy's 2022 ✨ thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes and what a surreal day ♥️ love you all so much!"

Her nails were done by nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, her hair by Glen Coco Oropeza and her makeup by Melissa Hernandez.

Sydney Sweeney 74th Primetime <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a>, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022
David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

This may not be the first time Sweeney, 25, has stepped foot on the Emmy Awards red carpet, but it is her first time there as a nominee for her own individual work. The actress earned not just one, but two nods in this year's ceremony. Sweeney is nominated for supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Cassie in Euphoria, as well as supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia in The White Lotus.

When nominations were announced in July, Sweeney shared that she was in "disbelief" that she'd earned two nominations. "I'm excited, I'm in disbelief, I'm beyond appreciative," Sweeney told PEOPLE. "It's a great day!"

Sweeney also shared that she was finishing a fitting for another project she's working on when she first heard the news.

"I'm in pre-production for Madame Webb, so I'm kind of all over the place today going from fittings to rehearsals to table reads," she explained. "I was in the car and my phone started blowing up. I saw it and I called my mom. Then, I called my team, then my dad, then my brother. I was just ... sitting in the car!"

The actress said she "wasn't really expecting" to earn two nominations in the same year, because she doesn't really "think about the whole award aspect" of her work. "I think there are so many incredible actors that I was rooting for, so I wasn't ready."

US actress Sydney Sweeney arrives for the 74th <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Sweeney's been turning heads as Cassie in Euphoria for two seasons alongside Zendaya and her bestie Maude Apatow. The HBO show has earned an impressive list of Emmy nominations this year, including best drama series, lead actress in a drama series for Zendaya, outstanding cast for a drama series and more.

The White Lotus, on the other hand, just aired its first season, but still racked up the award nominations. It's nominated for best limited series and a number of acting nods, including for stars Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge and more. In fact, most of the cast is competing against each other for the same award (including Sweeney).

PHOTO January 22, 2022 Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO Sydney Sweeney HBO Euphoria Season 2 - Episode 3
Eddy Chen/HBO

Sweeney has come a long way since being told by a casting director that she'd "never be on TV." She told British GQ in an interview earlier this year that she's had to overcome a lot while growing up. Judgmental casting directors aside, she also had to learn to love herself, she said.

"I'm a very active person. I get hurt. I get bruises. I get cuts. I think I came back from laser tag, and I had rug burns all over my legs because I got really into it," she explained to British GQ. "And she sat me up on the counter and told me that no boy will ever love me if I have marks on my body."

"I told her, well, I guess I'm just gonna have to love myself."

Like she said, though, now she's "on some of the biggest TV shows in the world," and doing just fine.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Sydney Sweeney poses with her 'Madame Figaro Rising Star Award' during the opening ceremony during the 5th Canneseries Festival on April 01, 2022 in Cannes, France
Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'
Murray Bartlett accepts Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The 'White Lotus' 's Murray Bartlett Thanks Partner for Being 'My Sanctuary' in Emmys Speech
Sydney Sweeney attends the pink carpet during the 5th Canneseries Festival - Day One on April 01, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out After Family Photo Becomes 'Absurd Political Statement'
Jennifer Coolidge
Emmy Nominee Jennifer Coolidge Reveals a Friend Said She'd Be 'out of Her Mind' to Pass on 'White Lotus'
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
2022 Emmy Awards Winners List (Updating)
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wears 'Anything But Basic' Black Gown and Bedazzled Braid to the Emmys
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' When Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney attend the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
'Euphoria' Stars Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Reunite at Venice Film Festival in Matching Gowns
Julia Garner Emmy win
Julia Garner Thanks Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as She Wins Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama
69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017
Veteran Emmy Nominees Who Have Never Won: Could 2022 Be Their Year?
Colman Domingo x Ketel One Credit: Ketel One Vodka
'Euphoria' Star Colman Domingo Says His Emmy Win Shows There Are 'No Limits'
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmys
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Elle Fanning Is 'Proud' to Wear Dress by 'The Great' Costume Designer to 2022 Emmy Awards
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Lily James Serves Early Aughts Glam in Chainmail Versace Dress at 2022 Emmys: 'It's Just Heaven'
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Melanie Lynskey Feels Like a 'Bad Bitch' in Her Custom Emmys Dress: 'My Husband Thinks It's Sexy!'
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years