Sydney Sweeney Celebrates Her Birthday at the Emmys in a Custom Oscar de la Renta Gown

Sydney Sweeney's having a memorable birthday.

The Euphoria star is celebrating her 25th birthday and is a first-time Emmy nominee. She's doing it all in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown. The fashion house shared on Instagram that the column dress is a "dove grey backless embroidered gown with metal thread work and a bustle train."

Styled by Molly Dickson, Sweeney shared her look on Instagram, writing, "Emmy's 2022 ✨ thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes and what a surreal day ♥️ love you all so much!"

Her nails were done by nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, her hair by Glen Coco Oropeza and her makeup by Melissa Hernandez.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

This may not be the first time Sweeney, 25, has stepped foot on the Emmy Awards red carpet, but it is her first time there as a nominee for her own individual work. The actress earned not just one, but two nods in this year's ceremony. Sweeney is nominated for supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Cassie in Euphoria, as well as supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia in The White Lotus.

When nominations were announced in July, Sweeney shared that she was in "disbelief" that she'd earned two nominations. "I'm excited, I'm in disbelief, I'm beyond appreciative," Sweeney told PEOPLE. "It's a great day!"

Sweeney also shared that she was finishing a fitting for another project she's working on when she first heard the news.

"I'm in pre-production for Madame Webb, so I'm kind of all over the place today going from fittings to rehearsals to table reads," she explained. "I was in the car and my phone started blowing up. I saw it and I called my mom. Then, I called my team, then my dad, then my brother. I was just ... sitting in the car!"

The actress said she "wasn't really expecting" to earn two nominations in the same year, because she doesn't really "think about the whole award aspect" of her work. "I think there are so many incredible actors that I was rooting for, so I wasn't ready."

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Sweeney's been turning heads as Cassie in Euphoria for two seasons alongside Zendaya and her bestie Maude Apatow. The HBO show has earned an impressive list of Emmy nominations this year, including best drama series, lead actress in a drama series for Zendaya, outstanding cast for a drama series and more.

The White Lotus, on the other hand, just aired its first season, but still racked up the award nominations. It's nominated for best limited series and a number of acting nods, including for stars Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge and more. In fact, most of the cast is competing against each other for the same award (including Sweeney).

Eddy Chen/HBO

Sweeney has come a long way since being told by a casting director that she'd "never be on TV." She told British GQ in an interview earlier this year that she's had to overcome a lot while growing up. Judgmental casting directors aside, she also had to learn to love herself, she said.

"I'm a very active person. I get hurt. I get bruises. I get cuts. I think I came back from laser tag, and I had rug burns all over my legs because I got really into it," she explained to British GQ. "And she sat me up on the counter and told me that no boy will ever love me if I have marks on my body."

"I told her, well, I guess I'm just gonna have to love myself."

Like she said, though, now she's "on some of the biggest TV shows in the world," and doing just fine.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.