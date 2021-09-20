Jurnee Smollett adorned her Emmys updo with a sentimental nod to her late co-star, actor Michael K. Williams

Jurnee Smollett Honored Michael K. Williams with Her Emmys Hair Accessory: See the Special Tribute

Jurnee Smollett attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Jurnee Smollett's Emmys look featured a subtle tribute to her Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams, who was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment on Sept. 6.

The outstanding actress in a drama series nominee, 34, arrived at the 73rd annual award show on Sunday in a pale pink Dior ballgown and Bulgari jewels. Hair stylist Nikki Nelms swept her long locks into a twisted updo with volume on top and a sentimental hair accessory featuring William's initials pinned in the back.

Jurnee Smollett attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Nikki Nelms/Instagram

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Getty

After his passing, Smollett shared an emotional video tribute from the Lovecraft Country set, showing the cast surprising Williams with a birthday cake. "We love you," she captioned the behind-the-scenes clip.

Williams (who played Montrose Freeman in the HBO series) was also honored during the Emmy Awards' In Memoriam.

"Over the past year, we have lost so many of our loved ones," Uzo Aduba said in her introduction. "But we treasure our memory of each of them and we rejoice in having them in our lives."

During the In Memoriam, the awards show honored actors, actresses, and members of the entertainment industry who passed away, with Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste performing "River" at Sunday's ceremony.

best of tv 2020 - lovecraft country Lovercraft Country | Credit: Joshua Ade/HBO

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," a rep for Williams told PEOPLE at the time. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss."

Wednesday's services took place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral and were streamed on Facebook. Several stars were in attendance, including Queen Latifah, the co-creator of The Wire David Simon and Williams' The Wire costars, Felicia Pearson (Snoop), Andre Royo (Bubbles) and Jamie Hector (Marlo).

Williams portrayed Omar Little in the hit HBO series. The role has been lauded over the years for its complex depiction of a gay Black man with a reputation as a ruthless criminal in the streets of Baltimore.