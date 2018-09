Explains makeup artist Georgie Eisdell, “We wanted to play up the color of her exquisite Brandon Maxwell gown. Using shades in Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V: Bronze Ambition Palette, “we went for a stunning smokey, rose colored eye that brought the whole look together.” Eisdell applied the “Entrapment” shade on the lid and blended out to the crease. “I then added a little ‘Blitz Flame’ to the center of the lids to get the exact rose color I wanted. I brought both these colors underneath the eye to really get the smoke and gorgeous light reflection. I finished with one of the most stunning shades of pink I have ever seen, ‘Rose Gold 005.’ I swiped the color across Thandie’s eye lid to create an incredible shine that really made the eyes pop.”