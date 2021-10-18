Emma Watson Makes Glam Return to the Red Carpet in a Custom Upcycled Wedding Dress

The actress attended the inaugural awards ceremony for Prince Williams' Earthshot Prize in London on Sunday

Emma Watson's return to the red carpet was totally on-theme.

The actress, 31, made a rare appearance at the inaugural awards ceremony for Earthshot Prize — an environmental program founded by Prince William and British naturalist Sir David Attenborough to inspire climate change solutions — in London on Sunday. Watson showed support for the cause as she walked the red carpet in a custom upcycled wedding dress by Harris Reed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Emma Watson attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 Credit: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

The lace-embellished tulle top is a reworked demi-couture gown from the Harris Reed FOUND collection. The designer explained on Instagram that the piece is "made from up-cycled bridal wear sourced from Oxfam" (an organization that fights inequality to end poverty and injustice). Watson paired the sustainable garment with flared black trousers, also by Harris Reed.

emma watson; harris reed / instagram Credit: harris reed / instagram

Watson presented the Fix Our Climate award during the event to AEM Electrolyser, an ingenious green hydrogen technology, which doesn't use fossil fuels to create the gas, that can transform how we power our homes, transport and buildings.

"I've spent much of my working life acting in fictional make-believe worlds where the impossible can be made possible. Now, we need to the same thing for climate change here in the real world," Watson said. "There have been many other times in history when it's been said something couldn't be done, and then people believed in a better world and made it so. This time is no different, I know that we can."

Emma Watson attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Watson has been showing her support of sustainably-made fashion for many years now. During her Beauty and the Beast press tour in 2017, she took the opportunity to wear garments that were crafted through eco-friendly practices — and even started an Instagram account dedicated to breaking down each outfit.

In May, the Harry Potter actress returned to social media for the first time in nine months to shut down rumors circulating about her life — including her rumored retirement from acting and possible engagement to boyfriend Leo Robinton.

"Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," she began. "If I have news - I promise I'll share it with you."

633271263LB00028_102nd_Whit Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

She continued, "In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people."

"I am sending so much love to you, hoping you're ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times," she concluded. "And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well."

Earlier this year, Watson started trending on social media after an online report by The Daily Mail alleged Watson had retired from acting.

However, her manager, Jason Weinberg, denied the report, telling Entertainment Weekly in a statement, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."