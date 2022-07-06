Emma Watson Aces Chic French Girl Style in Ripped Jeans at Paris Fashion Week's Schiaparelli Show

Actress and activist Emma Watson made a stylish return to the fashion front row attending the Schiaparelli show in Paris alongside Hunter Schafer and Rina Sawayama

Emma Watson is back in the public eye and bringing her style A-game.

On Monday, the British actress attended Paris Fashion Week with a front row seat at the Schiaparelli Fall 2022 Couture show, where she joined Euphoria star Hunter Schafer and singer Rina Sawayama (both clad in little black dresses and gold accessories).

For the occasion Watson, 32, donned a sophisticated-yet-casual cool girl ensemble – a structured cropped blazer with dramatic shoulders over a white button-up with a popped collar, dark denim ripped at the knee, edgy Dr. Marten Chelsea boots and a chic gold-handled handbag.

She also channeled Parisian style with her beauty, wearing natural-looking tousled waves and a berry-tint lip that complimented her mascara-clad lashes and blushed cheeks.

Watson's keeps a low profile in between projects, but each time she returns to the spotlight she's sure to step out in style.

Take her last public outing at the 2022 BAFTA Awards as an example. The Harry Potter star took the red carpet in an elegant Oscar de la Renta gown – designed with a luxe black velvet halter top and a white tulle skirt – and shimmering shoulder-length earrings.

And, prior to that, the Little Women star walked the red carpet at the inaugural awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize — an environmental program founded by Prince William and British naturalist Sir David Attenborough to inspire climate change solutions – in another note-worthy look.

Mirroring the theme of the event, she donned a black and white custom upcycled wedding dress by Harris Reed, complete with a lace crochet and tulle top and flared black trousers.

Last May, Watson took to social media to address negative rumors speculating about the status of her relationship Leo Robinton and the future of her career.

"Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," she tweeted. "If I have news — I promise I'll share it with you."