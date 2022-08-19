Emma Watson Returns to Her Pixie Cut Past in New Prada Fragrance Campaign

For her debut in Prada's new women's fragrance campaign, Emma Watson threw it way back to 2010 and donned a super-short pixie haircut.

The actress and activist appears in a campaign photo for Prada with micro bangs framing her face. She also has her eyebrows brushed up and a bold black eyeliner look. The rest of her face, however, is bare, allowing her freckles to shine.

For a pop of flair, Watson, 32, is also wearing a single Prada earring dangling from her ear, contrasting from the bright orange top she's wearing.

Watson, who is also a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, is the new face for Prada's as-yet-unannounced fragrance launching Aug. 22, and along with fronting the campaign, she also made her directorial debut in creating a film short for the brand.

"When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it," Watson wrote on Instagram. "Months later, and I'm able to share the results of the faith they shared in me, with all of you. I can't wait to share this piece of my art, and hope that you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it."

Watson shared a glimpse at what we can expect in the campaign video, and it appears her long hair is still intact. Whether or not the pixie cut in the campaign photo is a wig or her real hair remains to be seen.

The modern pixie harkens back to more than a decade ago when the Harry Potter star chopped off her hair right after finishing the popular series.

She told Wonderland in 2014 that her mom always had short hair, so it didn't feel like much of a stretch when she cut her own hair. "To be honest, I felt more myself with that haircut. I felt bold, and it felt empowering because it was my choice. It felt sexy too. Maybe it was the bare neck, but for some reason I felt super, super sexy."

Watson went on to say that she'd absolutely cut her hair all off again sometime in the future — perhaps when she gets pregnant. "The minute I get pregnant, the first thing I'm going to do is cut my hair off because I know I won't be working for a time," she shared. "If I wasn't an actress, I'd keep it that way. I could wash it in the sink and shake it out like a dog. It's so low maintenance!!!!"

Though she didn't go through with it, Watson did joke in 2013 that she was super close to chopping her locks off again for a very specific reason. She tweeted, "Nearly got out my scissors this morning after seeing @Beyonce's pixie cut. I only just managed to restrain myself. Close call though.."

Seemingly out of nowhere, Beyoncé cut her hair into a blonde pixie cut a decade ago, even surprising her stylist, Kim Kimble, at the time. "I got a little teary eyed!" she told PEOPLE in 2013. "I've been working for her so long, she has this beautiful long hair and it's hard to grow hair out. I feel like it's my hair, I work so much with her. I feel a little emotional but excited for her too. Maybe I'll cut my hair off now. Short hair, don't care!"