Emma Watson Returns to Her Pixie Cut Past in New Prada Fragrance Campaign

The actress is also making her directorial debut with a campaign video for the fragrance launch

By Hedy Phillips
Published on August 19, 2022 12:16 PM
Photo: Prada Beauty

For her debut in Prada's new women's fragrance campaign, Emma Watson threw it way back to 2010 and donned a super-short pixie haircut.

The actress and activist appears in a campaign photo for Prada with micro bangs framing her face. She also has her eyebrows brushed up and a bold black eyeliner look. The rest of her face, however, is bare, allowing her freckles to shine.

For a pop of flair, Watson, 32, is also wearing a single Prada earring dangling from her ear, contrasting from the bright orange top she's wearing.

Watson, who is also a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, is the new face for Prada's as-yet-unannounced fragrance launching Aug. 22, and along with fronting the campaign, she also made her directorial debut in creating a film short for the brand.

"When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it," Watson wrote on Instagram. "Months later, and I'm able to share the results of the faith they shared in me, with all of you. I can't wait to share this piece of my art, and hope that you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it."

Watson shared a glimpse at what we can expect in the campaign video, and it appears her long hair is still intact. Whether or not the pixie cut in the campaign photo is a wig or her real hair remains to be seen.

The modern pixie harkens back to more than a decade ago when the Harry Potter star chopped off her hair right after finishing the popular series.

emma watson with a pixie cut

She told Wonderland in 2014 that her mom always had short hair, so it didn't feel like much of a stretch when she cut her own hair. "To be honest, I felt more myself with that haircut. I felt bold, and it felt empowering because it was my choice. It felt sexy too. Maybe it was the bare neck, but for some reason I felt super, super sexy."

Watson went on to say that she'd absolutely cut her hair all off again sometime in the future — perhaps when she gets pregnant. "The minute I get pregnant, the first thing I'm going to do is cut my hair off because I know I won't be working for a time," she shared. "If I wasn't an actress, I'd keep it that way. I could wash it in the sink and shake it out like a dog. It's so low maintenance!!!!"

Emma Watson attends the world premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows at Odeon Leicester Square
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Though she didn't go through with it, Watson did joke in 2013 that she was super close to chopping her locks off again for a very specific reason. She tweeted, "Nearly got out my scissors this morning after seeing @Beyonce's pixie cut. I only just managed to restrain myself. Close call though.."

Seemingly out of nowhere, Beyoncé cut her hair into a blonde pixie cut a decade ago, even surprising her stylist, Kim Kimble, at the time. "I got a little teary eyed!" she told PEOPLE in 2013. "I've been working for her so long, she has this beautiful long hair and it's hard to grow hair out. I feel like it's my hair, I work so much with her. I feel a little emotional but excited for her too. Maybe I'll cut my hair off now. Short hair, don't care!"

