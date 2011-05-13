Emma Watson might be young, but when it comes to red-carpet fashion, she’s wise beyond her years. “I try to dress age-appropriately, which isn’t actually that easy when obviously high-end clothing is designed for women who are older than I am,” she tells WWD. “It’s a fine line to tread between looking smart and looking ready to go on a red carpet but also looking like I’m 21.” The Lancôme face shows similar maturity in her hands-on approach to developing the brand’s Trésor Midnight Rose fragrance, which she represents. “I was involved in the concept for the [ad] film and the tag line, ‘Catch my heart if you can,’” she says. “I had ideas about every aspect. I’m sure I drove [the crew] insane!” So what’s next on her plate? A continued interest in eco-friendly clothing, a possible green collaboration with Lancôme — and growing out her now-famous cropped do. “I’m excited to try to get it into kind of like a bob!” she says.