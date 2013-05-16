Emma Watson in W: 'I've Never Been in a Terrible Rush to be Seen as a Woman'

Courtesy W

If her last magazine cover didn’t have you convinced, this one certainly will: Emma Watson is officially all grown up.

Not that that’s ever been the ultimate goal, she shares in the June/July issue of W magazine — and we’ve got the exclusive first look.

“I’ve never wanted to grow up too fast. I wanted to wear a sports bra until I was 22!” she says. “The allure of being sexy never really held any excitement for me. I’ve never been in a terrible rush to be seen as a woman.”

PHOTOS: See more striking star styles in Last Night’s Look!

But after years of playing schoolgirl Hermione Granger, Watson was ready for a change — so she cut her hair and took darker roles like that of Nicki, a celeb-burgling teen in the upcoming The Bling Ring. And she quickly went from plaid skirts to a very different kind of on-set wardrobe.

“Who wouldn’t love to go to work in Uggs and very low-slung tracksuit bottoms?” the star says of Nicki’s Paris Hilton-chic attire. “At one point I told the costumer designer, ‘You can see my bra strap in this top; shouldn’t we pin it?’ And she said, ‘No, sweetie — Nicki is all about her bra strap showing.’ I was like, Right, okay, different mind-set.”

For lots more gorgeous shots like these (including the one below) and more from Watson, check out W Magazine, as well as their site. And tell us: What do you think about Watson not wanting to grow up too fast? Do you like her new style?

–Alex Apatoff



Courtesy w