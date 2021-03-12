Emma Watson Just Chopped Her Hair Into a Shoulder-Length Bob - See Her New Look!

If you've been considering a daring new hair change, Emma Watson's new cut may be all the inspiration you need.

The Little Women actress, 30, ditched her long, wavy strands and debuted a sleek shoulder-length bob, first seen when she stepped out for lunch with boyfriend Leo Robinton in Beverly Hills on March 10. Watson styled her new 'do with a smooth, straight, side-parted blowout (hear that TikTokers?).

This look isn't even the shortest she's gone. Back in 2010, Watson chopped her hair into a pixie cut — a look that she once told Glamour she would have kept if it weren't for her acting career.

Image zoom Emma Watson, Tom Felton | Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

"I have to [cut my hair] for roles," she said. "But if I had it my way, I would have just kept it short forever. Of course, men like long hair. There's no two ways about it. The majority of the boys around me were like, 'Why did you do that? That's such an error.' And I was like, 'Well, honestly, I don't really care what you think!' I've never felt so confident as I did with short hair — I felt really good in my own skin."

For quite some time, Watson was actually unable to change her look due to her Harry Potter contract. So when she finally was able to have the freedom to make changes, the actress couldn't wait to start experimenting with pixies, bangs and more.