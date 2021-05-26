Emma Thompson Jokes That Her Cruella Underwear Felt Like a 'Torture Item,' Prefers to Go Commando

Emma Thompson had one fashion-related issue with playing Baroness von Hellman in Cruella.

In a new interview with Lorraine, the 62-year-old British actress lamented over having to wear underwear with her costume for the upcoming Disney film, saying that it felt "like a torture item."

"I don't like wearing underwear full stop. I stopped wearing underwear a long time ago, " said Thompson, who was joined virtually by costar Emma Stone for the interview.

"It's not my scene," she added. "I don't like comfortable underwear. I find comfortable underwear uncomfortable."

Describing her on-set undergarments as "industrial," the Oscar winner went on to jokingly compare herself getting into the underwear to squeezing a tub of toothpaste.

"If you squeeze it hard enough things will come up and go down and make the shapes," she said. "But it's like you're dealing with a Plasticine person. If you put Mr. Blobby into that corset, he would look good."

Also during the interview, Stone, 32, spoke about how much she enjoyed getting into costume (designed by Jenny Beaven) to play Cruella de Vil for the film.

"Those [looks] are just so much fun, where Cruella is upstaging the Baroness. There's multiple [outfits]," Stone said. "Those costumes and those makeup looks are just insane. 'The future' written across your face. I mean everything was just built together and it was so phenomenal to get to wear."

Thompson recently spoke about paying Baroness von Hellman in an interview with British Vogue and said that she is not like her fashion icon character.

"I am uncomfortable trying to look slim and fashionable because I am not, and now it's allowed that I am not," she said, noting that she'd rather perform than pose. "I fancy a bit of fun."