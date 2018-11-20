Emma Thompson Defends Wearing White Sneakers at Damehood: 'They Were Posh'

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Emma Thompson stays true to her style no matter the occasion – even if she’s receiving one of Britain’s highest honors in Buckingham Palace.

When the actress, 59, was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Prince William in early November, the actress arrived in a fitted dark blue pantsuit, which she paired with plain white sneakers – and her footwear choice sent Twitter wild. Many users praised her bold decision while others claimed that she was disrespecting royal protocol.

Now in a new interview, Thompson revealed that she had no idea that her outfit caused such a reaction — but doesn’t mind that it did.

“They were posh trainers,” she said on the podcast, My Dad Wrote a Porno, revealing that the footwear was Stella McCartney's $325 Stan Smith vegan style.

“Of course you have to understand as well as not listening to any f—ing podcast ever, well yours obviously, but mostly not,” she said. “I don’t do social media so I have no idea when they say ‘Oh my god you caused a stir.’ I go, “Why?'”

While she didn’t mention getting any disapproving looks from the royals during her visit to Buckingham Palace, Thompson mentioned that her casual outfit choice at the Cannes Film Festival one time landed her in hot water, as it’s notoriously strict on its dress code.

“I got into terrible trouble wearing jeans to Cannes once,” Thompson said on the podcast. “I was wearing a very sparkly top look, if you’re wearing a sparkly top it doesn’t matter what you’re wearing underneath it. Their fashion police went, ‘Oh my god! What is she doing? She is destroying the whole Cannes experience! Everyone is coming to see the beautiful Cannes actresses all dressed up looking gorgeous and look what she is doing, she’s wrecking the whole thing!'”

But Thompson wasn’t bothered one bit by the backlash. “I don’t care,” she declared.