One of the (many) perks to being Emma Stone: You can presumably have a designer dress shipped across the country in mere hours.

Stone wore a cherry-red knee-length Lanvin sheath with a sweetheart neckline and floral brooch for the Gangster Squad premiere in Hollywood on Monday. As The Cut first pointed out, it’s a look from designer Alber Elbaz’s latest collection — his pre-fall 2013 collection that was just presented in New York City on Monday morning. How’s that for straight off the runway?

The actress may have received preferential treatment: She was Elbaz’s date to the Met Gala last year, and wore another red dress by the designer to the bash. But hey, we’re okay with that.

Stone’s dress wasn’t the only new element to her look on Monday night, however: She trimmed her bangs right before walking the carpet, too. The star’s hair stylist, Mara Roszak, tells PEOPLE that she wanted Stone’s fringe to have a blunt feel without coming off too severe, so she blow-dried it straight and gently shaped it with a flat iron. Definitely a better outcome than the Julie Bowen route (sorry, Julie!). Tell us: Do you like Stone’s fresh look?