Emma Stone Wore a Dozen Roses in Her Hair on the Red Carpet: All the Details from Her Stylist

Getty (2)

Flower girl! Emma Stone hit the red carpet on Friday night at the premiere of her new movie The Favourite wearing a dozen roses in her hair — and her hairstylist Mara Roszak is sharing all the scoop on her romantic do with PeopleStyle.

Asked to sum up Stone’s style in three words, Roszak replied: “Fall. Fashion. Fun!”

The pro adds that with her black-and-white Louis Vuitton dress leaving them “room to play,” she was inspired by Stone’s new movie to create this rose-adorned hairdo.

It took about an hour, a dozen flowers, a handful of bobby pins, three key products and two curling irons to achieve her style.

“I used Joico Power Whip on Emma’s roots of her hair just before we started the blow dry to create a great base for the style.”

Courtesy Mara Roszak

Once Stone’s hair was dry, Roszak applied Joico Humidity Blocker “which has a soft hold while locking out humidity.”

Next, she alternated curling Stone’s hair with 1.25 and 1-inch barrels “for softer-looking waves with a variance in texture.”

After curling Stone’s hair, Roszak applied Joico Body Shake Texturizing Finisher, pinned the right side of her hair back, and began affixing the roses using brown-colored hair wire (that she bought from a craft store!).

“I’m completely obsessed with her look tonight. It’s one of my favorites,” says Roszak, who added that her client was equally pleased. “She loved it! After I was done with the look she said, ‘We need to take a pic!'”