Emma Stone's Gorgeous Golden Globes Gown Took More Than 800 Hours to Create

Emma Stone was decked out on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

Stone, 30, chose a pale pink beaded Louis Vuitton Atelier gown, a cylinder-shaped handbag and sparkly diamond drop earrings for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. She complemented the dress with a wash of metallic rose gold eye shadow, a pink-nude lipstick and loose, romantic waves.

The star’s look by Louis Vuitton — she’s an ambassador for the French fashion house — was itself a work of art. The dress was covered in 63,000 twisted glass tubes to create a scale pattern on the dress, which is also made of over 49 feet of pink mousseline fabric, Louis Vuitton told PEOPLE. The look itself took more than 800 hours of work and more than 30 embroiderers to bring it to life.

Stone was styled by celebrity stylist Petra Flannery, who she’s worked with for several years.

The actress, who has been dating Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary out of the public eye, posed solo for the event. The two haven’t been spotted in public together in almost a year.

The actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in The Favourite. The 18th century historical comedy-drama is nominated for a total of five awards at this year’s ceremony.

Stone won her first Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy for her leading role as Mia in Damien Chazelle‘s musical La La Land in 2017. She’s also previously scored nominations for her roles in Easy A, Birdman and Battle of the Sexes.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.