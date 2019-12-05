Emma Stone first flashed her engagement ring in an adorable Instagram photo, but we now have a closer (and clearer!) view of her new bling from longtime boyfriend Dave McCary.

The actress, 31, and the Saturday Night Live segment product and writer announced their engagement on Wednesday night, sharing a sweet photo on McCary’s social media account. In the pic, the couple is seen beaming at the camera, while Stone, 31, shows off what looks to be a pearl set in a diamond halo.

Though they haven’t shared a clearer shot of the ring yet, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that she’s wearing the Kataoka Winter Pearl ring from New York City jewelry store, Catbird. The trendy company has two locations in Brooklyn and a third in Lower Manhattan, and has a slew of celebrity fans including Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift and Emma Watson.

The ring, which retails for $4,780, was made in the workshop of renowned Tokyo-based jeweler Yoshinobu Kataoka, and features 8 millimeters of “untreated Akoya pearl,” 0.37 carat diamonds and solid 18-karat gold, according to the brand’s website.

“Milgrain edges, diamond cutting, and other finishing touches are all applied by hand,” the Winter Pearl Ring product description states. “Kataoka uses the highest quality conflict-free noble metals, diamonds, and natural untreated precious gems.”

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Stone and McCary were dating in October 2017, saying that the pair had been together for at least three months. They met when the Oscar-winning actress hosted SNL at the end of 2016 and starred in the sketch “Wells for Boys,” which McCary directed.

While Stone and McCary are relatively private about their romance, the duo have been spotted together multiple times and enjoyed a date night in N.Y.C. in April, heading out for dinner in the city after SNL rehearsals. Stone hosted the April 13 episode of the variety show.

The star also showed her support for McCary, a two-time Emmy nominee, when she attended the premiere of his feature directorial debut Brigsby Bear in July 2017.