Emma Roberts Goes Wednesday Addams Chic in Black and White at Vince Camuto Pop-Up in N.Y.C.
Emma Roberts kept it classic in black and white for her latest red carpet.
The American Horror Story actress, 31, channelled her inner Wednesday Addams in a conservative chic dress Friday as she arrived at Vince Camuto's "Invincible" Spring 2022 pop-up event in New York City.
She wore a knee-length black dress with long ruffled sleeves and a white ruffled bib with a matching collar, completing the look with a pair of black, leather, braided Vince Camuto sandals featuring gold and silver accents. The ensemble was complemented with a bold red lip and matching nails.
Roberts was photographed mingling with Sofia Richie, who kept warm in a black peacoat layered over a matching mock turtleneck.
Model Richie, 23, wore jeans, along with a pair of open-toed Vince Camuto heels in brown.
As seen on blogger and influencer Alexis Wolfe's (@nycdatenite) Instagram Story, guests at the desert-themed pop-up were treated to goodie bags containing Vince Camuto fragrances, jewelry, and the book, Un-Hinged: What I Learned from Saying, "It's You, It's Not Me" in the NYC Dating Scene, by Mariann Yip.
Wolfe also spoke at the event, giving tips on dating alongside Yip.
The new Vince Camuto collection will be available now through June on vincecamuto.com. Vince Camuto is a brand named for the American shoe designer, who died in 2015.
During his career, Camuto developed successful shoe, handbag, and clothing lines, as well as footwear licensing agreements with brands like Tory Burch, Banana Republic, and BCBG Max Azria.
According to WWD, Camuto was one of the founding partners of the Nine West group in 1978, which he sold for nearly $900 million in 1999. Not content with that achievement, he founded the Vince Camuto group in 2001, and by 2005, had several of his own signature lines, as well as licensing deals with a wide variety of brands. Celebs including Jennifer Lopez, Emily Blunt, and Victoria Justice have worn his pieces — and Jessica Simpson, whose multimillion-dollar fashion empire is owned by Camuto's company, called him her "mentor" after his death at age 78.