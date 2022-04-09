Emma Roberts Goes Wednesday Addams Chic in Black and White at Vince Camuto Pop-Up in N.Y.C.

As seen on blogger and influencer Alexis Wolfe's ( @nycdatenite ) Instagram Story, guests at the desert-themed pop-up were treated to goodie bags containing Vince Camuto fragrances, jewelry, and the book, Un-Hinged: What I Learned from Saying, "It's You, It's Not Me" in the NYC Dating Scene, by Mariann Yip.

According to WWD, Camuto was one of the founding partners of the Nine West group in 1978, which he sold for nearly $900 million in 1999. Not content with that achievement, he founded the Vince Camuto group in 2001, and by 2005, had several of his own signature lines, as well as licensing deals with a wide variety of brands. Celebs including Jennifer Lopez, Emily Blunt, and Victoria Justice have worn his pieces — and Jessica Simpson, whose multimillion-dollar fashion empire is owned by Camuto's company, called him her "mentor" after his death at age 78.