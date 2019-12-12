Emma Roberts Has a $58 Hack to Make Your Whole Closet Winter-Ready

Image zoom Emma Roberts/ Instagram

Picking out an outfit this time of year can be straight-up uninspiring when the mornings are so chilly. When you’ve been wearing the same few cozy sweaters on repeat while your fave sleeveless dresses are pushed to the back of your closet, putting together a fresh-feeling outfit presents a challenge as the weeks go on. But luckily, all it takes is a little outside-the-box layering to make any piece in your closet winter-ready — and it’s helpful when a stylish celeb shows just how it’s done.

Most recently, it was Emma Roberts who pulled off what we’d like to refer to as a “no-fail winter outfit recipe” that featured a perfectly layered base: the Eastsider Mock Neck Tee from celeb-loved basics brand Splendid. In a recent Instagram post promoting her Belletrist book club, the actress wore a Topshop check print pinafore mini dress that popped in contrast to the mock neck long sleeve top that everyone should have in their closet. And right now, you can get the same exact one on Amazon for less than $60. (If it’s not in stock in your size there, try Zappos.)

Unlike bulky turtlenecks, stars are stepping out in mock-neck silhouettes that pair easily with light jackets, sleeveless dresses, and anything in need of a little warmth. In this case, the American Horror Story actress’s top of choice proved sleek under the A-line cut of the dress and added a layer of winter-ready appeal to the outfit. In other words, it’s a total style hack we’re ready to try with our own summer looks!

Designed by the same brand behind the cozy henley tee Kendall Jenner wore earlier this fall, the Eastsider Mock Neck Tee is a wardrobe staple guaranteed to bring your warm-weather dresses back to their rightful place in the front of your closet. Like Roberts, all you need to do is add a pair of black tights and ankle boots to complete the recipe for a simple yet super-stylish winter outfit.

Take a cue from Roberts and pick up an ultra-soft layering essential you’ll need in your corner this winter.

Buy It! Splendid Eastsider Mock Neck Tee, $58; amazon.com and zappos.com