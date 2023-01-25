Emma Roberts Reveals One of Her Biggest Style Regrets from Being a Child Actress: 'She Had No Idea'

Just like the rest of us, Emma Roberts has some fashion regrets.

The actress and mother of one shared her Vogue Beauty Secrets and got very real about her past style choices. As someone who started acting at age 9, Roberts has a lot of red carpet moments to think about in terms of some of her most memorable (and not in a good way) outfits.

Roberts, 31, recalled the 2001 red carpet for the film Blow, where she wore a casual outfit that she thought — at the time — was a real winner.

"I went to this store in L.A., Fred Segal, and I chose cargo capris, a sequined tank top and a purse made out of tires that had beer caps on the side. And I just thought I'd arrived," she shared while doing her skincare and makeup routines.

"I was in clogs," she continued. "I was like, 'This is my moment.' And I look back on that now and I'm like, 'She's so cute.' I'm like, 'She had no idea that that was not gonna hold up.'"

Like Roberts pointed out, though, her red carpet history is two decades long, so of course she's going to have some questionable outfits from over the years.

"The amount of holy shit outfits and makeup things I've done," she said in the video with a laugh. "In my defense, it's not fair because I was a child actor so I'm being held to looks that I wore when I was 11 years old."

Roberts, who shares 2-year-old son Rhodes with Garrett Hedlund, has graduated to more mature and memorable (in a good way) looks as she's grown up. Last week, she draped herself in red for a New York City screening of Maybe I Do. She went for a head-turning Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini ruched gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline, Fred Leighton jewelry and a punchy red lipstick.

Last April, she made an appearance at the Vince Camuto pop-up in New York City in a look that was totally ahead of the trend. She channeled Wednesday Addams — before Netflix's Wednesday even dropped — wearing a knee-length black dress with long ruffled sleeves and a white ruffled bib with a matching collar, completing the look with a pair of black, leather, braided Vince Camuto sandals featuring gold and silver accents. The ensemble was complemented with a bold red lip and matching nails.