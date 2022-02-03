The actress called her current trip to Costa Rica a "beautiful reset"

Emma Roberts Serves Stylish Vacation Inspiration in Trendy Pink Bikini: 'Last Day in Paradise'

Emma Roberts is soaking up the sun.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old actress posted a swimsuit photo on Instagram showing off her hot-pink, two-piece Solid & Striped swimsuit while vacationing at Hacienda AltaGracia, a luxury Auberge Resort in Costa Rica.

In the photo, the star also gives fans a look at her beach read, Orwell's Roses by Rebecca Solnit.

"It was the last day in paradise @thewell @altagraciaauberge @aubergeresorts 📖 💗🏝👙," Roberts captioned the sunny shot, referencing the hotel's on-property holistic wellness retreat, The Well.

This isn't the first snap Roberts has shared from her getaway.

Last week she posted a gallery from her trip to the Central American country, and an inside look at the luxurious, 50-casita resort.

"The most beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place," she captioned a post featuring four photos of herself on the trip. Two of the photos show her swimming in the "river bath" at The Well, a health-and-wellness space within the resort, one shows her surrounded by crystals and the last shows her hiking along a stream.

Roberts' solo vacation follows her split from longtime boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund.

In January, PEOPLE confirmed that Roberts and Hedlund, 37, broke things off, following a rocky few months in their relationship.

Roberts and Hedlund's breakup happened shortly before his Jan. 22 arrest for public intoxication.

The pair split after celebrating their son Rhodes Roberts' first birthday in December with a rodeo-themed party.

The couple started dating in March 2019 and welcomed Rhodes in December 2020.

"Loved every second of it. I love you Rhodes," the proud mom wrote in a birthday tribute to their son.

In a new cover story for Tatler's March issue, Roberts declined to comment about their relationship. She did open up about life as a new mom and feeling content.

"I'm at a place where I can say I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have," Roberts said.