Mandy Moore and Emma Roberts Found the Best Way to Wear This Sensible Shoe Trend

With spring weather nearing, it’s time to start on that seasonal wardrobe refresh. That means swapping out heavy-duty winter coats for trench coats (ideal for those mid-60s days) and shearling-lined weatherproof boots for sensible flats you can wear sans socks.

There’s a lot to choose from in the realm of comfy, cute flats, like these traditional ballerina flats that Nordstrom shoppers can’t stop professing their love for or these summery espadrille-style flats that are a must for a warm-weather getaway. But out of all the sensible, no-heel shoes you could find on the market, actresses and models seem to agree that a leopard-print loafer is the best way to go.

Emma Roberts, perhaps the biggest leopard loafer devotee of all, recently wore this smart footwear stunner in L.A. Her pair, which hails from the Meghan Markle-loved brand Rothy’s, boasts an understated, streamlined silhouette and quirky black spots on a light brown base. They’re comfy but fierce, and to be honest, that’s exactly what we crave in a shoe.

Roberts isn’t the only one in favor of leopard loafers. Mandy Moore and Miranda Kerr have both slipped into the printed flats on multiple times in the past, and with warmer weather right around the corner, we think plenty of other A-listers will join in, too. Leopard has become a neutral, after all, which means it’s officially reached “classic” territory.

Simple black loafers are a timeless option you can pair with everything (just ask Jennifer Garner), but a leopard-print version provides the same comfort fused with a fun motif that’s a bit more eye-catching. What’s more, the spotted shoe offers an understated way to add the pattern into any look.

Ready to take a walk on the wild side? We thought so. Shop our favorite leopard loafers at Nordstrom below.

Buy It! Steve Madden Feather-L Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat, $59.90 (orig. $91.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Vionic Savannah Flat, $139.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Aquatalia Revy Loafer, $295; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Cole Haan Pinch Tassel Genuine Calf Hair Loafer, $101.98 (orig. $170); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Schutz Graa Genuine Calf Hair Loafer, $89.96 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Birdies Starling Faux-Fur Lined Genuine Calf Hair Loafer, $140; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Dr. Scholl’s Faxon Loafer, $89.95; nordstrom.com

